Souline Honma Wave

This indicator needs to be used in conjunction with the " Souline Honma Surf " indicator to achieve a higher winning rate.

The use of indicators is extremely simple and does not contain future functions.

The use of Souline honma wave indicators is divided into the following simple parts:

1. The indicator is blue (upward trend) -> only buy orders

2. The indicator is pink (down trend) -> only sell orders



The use of the Souline Honma Surf indicator is divided into the following parts:

1. The indicator is blue (upward trend) -> only buy orders

2. The indicator is pink (downtrend) -> only sell orders

3. The indicator is white (consolidation trend) -> only wait and see without send orders

4. The price is above the Indicator -> Only buy orders can be made

5. The price is below the Indicator -> only sell orders



To sum up:

1. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is blue (up trend) + this indicator is blue (up trend) + price is above The Souline Honma Surf indicator -> buy order

2. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is pink (down trend) + this indicator is pink (down trend) + the price is below The Souline Honma Surf indicator  -> sell order

3. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is white (correction) + this indicator is blue (up trend) + the price is above The Souline Honma Surf indicator -> buy orders can be considered

4. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is white ( correction) + this indicator is pink (down trend) + the price is below The Souline Honma Surf indicator-> sell orders can be considered

5. Develop an appearance strategy

6. Souline Honma Surf + Souline Honma Wave + your personal trading module, and find a way to resonate with our indicators to place orders, which can increase your winning rate to 90%-95%



To see more methods of operation and different combinations of our indicators, please see my profile.

If you need more indicators or EA signal assistance, pleaseleave your contact information , we will contact you as soon as possible.

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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Souline Honma Surf
Xian Kuan Li
Indicators
The use of indicators is extremely simple and does not contain future functions. The use of indicators is divided into the following simple parts: 1. The indicator is blue (upward trend) -> only buy orders 2. The indicator is pink (downtrend) -> only sell orders 3. The indicator is white (consolidation trend) -> only wait and see without send orders 4. The price is above the indicator -> Only buy orders can be made 5. The price is below the indicator -> only sell orders To sum up: 1.
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