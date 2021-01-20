This indicator needs to be used in conjunction with the " Souline Honma Surf " indicator to achieve a higher winning rate.





The use of indicators is extremely simple and does not contain future functions.





The use of Souline honma wave indicators is divided into the following simple parts:





1. The indicator is blue (upward trend) -> only buy orders





2. The indicator is pink (down trend) -> only sell orders













The use of the Souline Honma Surf indicator is divided into the following parts:





1. The indicator is blue (upward trend) -> only buy orders





2. The indicator is pink (downtrend) -> only sell orders





3. The indicator is white (consolidation trend) -> only wait and see without send orders





4. The price is above the Indicator -> Only buy orders can be made





5. The price is below the Indicator -> only sell orders













To sum up:





1. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is blue (up trend) + this indicator is blue (up trend) + price is above The Souline Honma Surf indicator -> buy order





2. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is pink (down trend) + this indicator is pink (down trend) + the price is below The Souline Honma Surf indicator -> sell order





3. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is white (c orrection ) + this indicator is blue (up trend) + the price is above The Souline Honma Surf indicator -> buy orders can be considered





4. The Souline Honma Surf indicator is white ( correction) + this indicator is pink (down trend) + the price is below The Souline Honma Surf indicator-> sell orders can be considered 5. Develop an appearance strategy

6. Souline Honma Surf + Souline Honma Wave + your personal trading module, and find a way to resonate with our indicators to place orders, which can increase your winning rate to 90%-95%













To see more methods of operation and different combinations of our indicators, please see my profile.

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