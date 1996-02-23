Professional robot Bot Classic, which implements the classic two moving average trading strategy. When two moving averages cross each other, a signal to buy or sell is formed. The direction of the signal is set in the settings and depends on which of the moving averages is smaller and which is larger, and also on whether the inversion is enabled. This adviser works with any forex pair. For cyclic re-optimization, optimization is performed for one week on a minute chart, the predicted run time before re-optimization is also one week. Optimize by custom. For long optimization timeframe is one hour.





The Expert Advisor handles errors correctly and works reliably with a capital of $100 or more, but $1000 is recommended. It is important to choose the direction of work either in both directions, or only to buy or sell. The EA uses basic concepts: trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal.





The most important characteristics for an Expert Advisor are the ability to predict, that is, the potential profit in the future, and not on the optimization period. To do this, you can simply check the Expert Advisor, run it cyclically through history in two stages. The first stage is optimization and sampling (according to one unchanging rule). The second stage is the run. Thus, it is possible to run it cyclically several times and draw conclusions. In this case, an interval of one week is taken for optimization, and for work too. The results are great, check it out for yourself. You can form a set in different ways, focusing on both small stop losses and large ones. An example of optimization can be seen in the product discussion.





Key characteristics.

PeriodSignal - The period on which the indicator works.

SignalBar - Signal bar of the indicator.

LengthMA1 - Period of indicator 1 itself.

MethodMA2 - Applied to indicator method 1.

AppliedPriceMA1 - Applied to the price of indicator 1.

ShiftMA1 - Shift of indicator 1 itself.

LengthMA2 - Period of indicator 2 itself.

MethodMA2 - Applies to indicator method 2.

AppliedPriceMA2 - Applied to the price of indicator 2.

ShiftMA2 - Shift of indicator 2 itself.

Money management parameters and others.

OnRisk - We activate the work according to the money management algorithm.

Lot - If the OnRisk field is disabled, then the work is carried out in the amount set in this parameter.

Risk - Sets the risk itself.

PercentRisk - Used to calculate the deposit.

Min Deposit - The minimum possible deposit at which the bot is still working.

Limit Max Lot - Limiting the maximum volume

Parameters for working with spread.

Set Stops Level - forcefully set the stop freezing level and the minimum distance to the order.

Spread Min - Minimum spread. If you do not install it, the bot will work like a grail, it will give a fabulous profit, but not real.

Spread Max - Maximum spread. It is better to limit the work to a certain spread level, so that positions do not actually end up in a losing situation.

Stop parameters. Their name speaks for itself.

StopLoss - Stop Loss

Take Profit - Take Profit

TrailingStart - Trailing-Start

PeriodTrailingStep - Timeframe for Trailing-Step.

Total Equity Loss - Stop on the entire capital as a percentage of the deposit (drawdown).

Total Equity Profit - Profit on the entire capital as a percentage of the deposit.

Total Profit Currency - Profit for all capital in currency.

Auto Close - Automatic closing of the opposite trade.

Auto Close Profit - Automatic closing of the opposite transaction when it is in profit.

Other