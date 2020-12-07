Fiber Trail Blazer MT5

Why should I choose this EA over others?


Fiber Trail Blazer does fit your needs, if:

-          you’re tired of fighting the market each day just to cover the spread and your broker’s commissions,

-          you’re looking for a robust EA tested under many different conditions

-          you believe that Biden will actually be the next president of US, pushing Trump’s tweets into the past (his tweet storm was the only unfavorable market conditions for the EA discovered during the backtest)

-          you perceive trading as a game of numbers that just can and should be profitable in the long run, and you’re not doing it just for a thrill.

-          you want to use thoroughly tested EA, taking realistic spread and slippage into consideration.


What features does this EA have?

-          it is designed to trade on EUR/USD 1H charts,

-          it attempts to catch the swings, the core philosophy here is “don’t anticipate, just participate

-          it uses stop orders to enter the market, with their prices being automatically adjusted as the market develops,

-          it risks fixed amount of money, calculating the size of the position according to sensible SL level given current setup (volatility, among others)


What are configuration options?

-          MagicNumber – used to easily distinguish this EA from others if you decide to run multiple strategies on one account.

-          RiskedAmount – how much money you want the EA to risk at each trade. The strategy was tested with $200, i.e. 2% of initial balance of $10000. You can also set it to a lower value or scale it up periodically, in proportion to the account growth (if you have such risk appetite and target even higher returns),

-          ExitForWeekend – whether you want the EA to close all positions on Friday, to avoid some unexpected big gaps that could happen over the weekend (true/false)

-          FridayExitTime – the exact time when the EA should close the positions (expressed in your broker’s time zone, as you see the time on your chart).

  


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Fiber Trail Blazer
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Why should I choose this EA over others? Fiber Trail Blazer does fit your needs , if: -           you’re tired of fighting the market each day just to cover the spread and your broker’s commissions, -           you’re looking for a robust EA tested under many different conditions -           you believe that Biden will actually be the next president of US, pushing Trump’s tweets into the past (his tweet storm was the only unfavorable market conditions for the EA discovered during the backtest)
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