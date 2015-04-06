Golen Bull EA MT4

Golden Bull ea mt4 is a EURUSD 1h trend EA developed by our team for 3 years.

EURUSD 1h EA is a typical trend EA that is fully automatic and stable with multiple indicators.

No scalping, no grid, no martingale, suitable for most brokers EURUSD 1h



Working pairs :EURUSD
Recommended account type – any account type
Minimum lever: 1:30 even 1:20
Working Timeframe: H1 
Minimum deposit: $1000/lot 0.1
VPS is recommended 
Features:

Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of mo
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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