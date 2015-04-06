Golen Bull EA MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Golden Bull ea mt4 is a EURUSD 1h trend EA developed by our team for 3 years.
EURUSD 1h EA is a typical trend EA that is fully automatic and stable with multiple indicators.
No scalping, no grid, no martingale, suitable for most brokers EURUSD 1h
Working pairs :EURUSD
Recommended account type – any account type
Minimum lever: 1:30 even 1:20
Working Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: $1000/lot 0.1
VPS is recommended
Features:
Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of mo