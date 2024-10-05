PropAngel Equity Manager

  • Utilities
  • Mika Matias Manty
    Mika Matias Manty

    Mika Matias Manty

    • Technical Lead - Software at  Germany
    • Finland
    • 366
    SW expert from Finland
    I have over 25 year experience on mission critical SW development for telecommunication and medical applications.
    Hobby algorithmic trader and trading system developer. Bringing in learnings from other fields of engineering into the trading. Lets let the machine trade!
    4 comments
  • Version: 2.3
  • Updated: 5 October 2024
  • Activations: 15

PropAngel EA is a manager EA to help you to pass proprietary firm challenges and evaluations and to keep your funded accounts.

PropAngel EA makes sure you do not breach daily drawdown limit which gives you change to continue trading the account and recover from the drawdown.

PropAngel EA makes sure that at the moment you have reached your challenge, evaluation or scaling target all trading will be immediately stopped. This is done to prevent account falling away from the target.

PropAngel EA gives you option to set minimum balance to make sure that after reaching profits on the account your account is not falling from profit to loss. This can be used to guarantee free retry on proprietary firms where being on profit and without violations at the end of the trading period gives you free retry. This can be activated e.g. on last week or last days of the challenge if account is already on profit. Then trading can safely be continued even with higher risk to try to reach the target, while PropAngel EA will be there to stop trading before account goes below the initial balance.

A ll this gives you piece of mind will free your time your time as you can more safely leave your running trades and EAs to do their thing. Babysitting them and account movements vs. major account milestones is taken from you by the PropAngel EA.

PropAngel EA is an account manager EA which does not enter any trades or open any orders. Positions and orders are only closed based on configured settings. PropAngel EA is able to stop all other EAs trading the account.

 

5 Key Features:

 

 1. Daily Drawdown Guard

  - Configurable maximum drawdown in percentage or in account currency

  - Modes for high watermark based on balance or on highest value of balance or equity

  - High watermark resolved at creation of new daily bar to avoid confusing time settings (compatible with all major prop firms)

  - Closes all positions when triggered

  - Deletes all pending orders when triggered

  - Stops all other EAs

  - Start all other EAs on the new day automatically

  - Supports terminal or EA restart during the day (High watermark for the current day persisted on a file)

  - Supports multiple terminals for the same account

  - Detection on tick and timer basis to guarantee fast triggering response

 

 2. Target Guard

  - Configurable target account balance

  - Closes all positions when triggered

  - Deletes all pending orders when triggered

  - Stops all other EAs when triggered

  - Does not start other EAs on new day if target is reached to keep the account at the target

 

 3. Minimum Guard

  - Configurable account balance minimum

  - Closes all positions when triggered

  - Deletes all pending orders when triggered

  - Disables auto-trading when triggered

  - Does not start other EAs on new day if minimum is reached to prevent the account balance going any lower


4. Daily Profit Target (v2.0 ->)

  - Configurable daily Take Profit percentage or in account currency. To lock in profits and close trading for the current day

  - Closes all positions when triggered

  - Deletes all pending orders when triggered

  - Stops all other EAs

  - Start all other EAs on the new day automatically


4. Daily Trailing Stop (v2.0 ->)

  - Configurable daily Trailing Stop percentage or in account currency. To lock in profits and close trading for the current day using trailing stop mechanism

  - Configurable activation target for daily profit where trailing starts

  - Configurable trailing stop (drawdown) from the daily high  (e.g. 1% activation and 0.25% trailing stop will protect at least 0.75% gain for the day) 

  - Closes all positions when triggered

  - Deletes all pending orders when triggered

  - Stops all other EAs

  - Start all other EAs on the new day automatically


---

On video below you can use following timestamps to skip to setup and demonstration parts:

11:27 Setup

28:35 Demonstration


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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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DailyRebound Portfolio Trader
Mika Matias Manty
Experts
DailyRebound EA uses a simple and robust strategy to try to profit from exhaustion of very strong daily moves. If the price has been moving strongly to one-direction during the last 24 hours it's very likely to pull back slightly before the trading day ends or overnight. These end of the day and overnight pullbacks are what DailyRebound EA is after. DailyRebound EA uses the (DCA) averaging-in approach for losing positions and exits when the complete basket is in small profit in such a case that
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