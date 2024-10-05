PropAngel Equity Manager

PropAngel EA is a manager EA to help you to pass proprietary firm challenges and evaluations and to keep your funded accounts.

PropAngel EA makes sure you do not breach daily drawdown limit which gives you change to continue trading the account and recover from the drawdown.

PropAngel EA makes sure that at the moment you have reached your challenge, evaluation or scaling target all trading will be immediately stopped. This is done to prevent account falling away from the target.

PropAngel EA gives you option to set minimum balance to make sure that after reaching profits on the account your account is not falling from profit to loss. This can be used to guarantee free retry on proprietary firms where being on profit and without violations at the end of the trading period gives you free retry. This can be activated e.g. on last week or last days of the challenge if account is already on profit. Then trading can safely be continued even with higher risk to try to reach the target, while PropAngel EA will be there to stop trading before account goes below the initial balance.

A ll this gives you piece of mind will free your time your time as you can more safely leave your running trades and EAs to do their thing. Babysitting them and account movements vs. major account milestones is taken from you by the PropAngel EA.

PropAngel EA is an account manager EA which does not enter any trades or open any orders. Positions and orders are only closed based on configured settings. PropAngel EA is able to stop all other EAs trading the account.

5 Key Features:

1. Daily Drawdown Guard

- Configurable maximum drawdown in percentage or in account currency

- Modes for high watermark based on balance or on highest value of balance or equity

- High watermark resolved at creation of new daily bar to avoid confusing time settings (compatible with all major prop firms)

- Closes all positions when triggered

- Deletes all pending orders when triggered

- Stops all other EAs

- Start all other EAs on the new day automatically

- Supports terminal or EA restart during the day (High watermark for the current day persisted on a file)

- Supports multiple terminals for the same account

- Detection on tick and timer basis to guarantee fast triggering response

2. Target Guard

- Configurable target account balance

- Closes all positions when triggered

- Deletes all pending orders when triggered

- Stops all other EAs when triggered

- Does not start other EAs on new day if target is reached to keep the account at the target

3. Minimum Guard

- Configurable account balance minimum

- Closes all positions when triggered

- Deletes all pending orders when triggered

- Disables auto-trading when triggered

- Does not start other EAs on new day if minimum is reached to prevent the account balance going any lower





4. Daily Profit Target (v2.0 ->)

- Configurable daily Take Profit percentage or in account currency. To lock in profits and close trading for the current day

- Closes all positions when triggered

- Deletes all pending orders when triggered

- Stops all other EAs

- Start all other EAs on the new day automatically





4. Daily Trailing Stop (v2.0 ->)

- Configurable daily Trailing Stop percentage or in account currency. To lock in profits and close trading for the current day using trailing stop mechanism

- Configurable activation target for daily profit where trailing starts

- Configurable trailing stop (drawdown) from the daily high (e.g. 1% activation and 0.25% trailing stop will protect at least 0.75% gain for the day)

- Closes all positions when triggered

- Deletes all pending orders when triggered

- Stops all other EAs

- Start all other EAs on the new day automatically





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On video below you can use following timestamps to skip to setup and demonstration parts:

11:27 Setup

28:35 Demonstration



