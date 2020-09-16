Hello dear traders. I would like to introduce you to the newest trend EA.



EA Trend Sprinter PRO MT4 works on 15 currency pairs each following an appropriate SET. It works on the H1 chart. I am making all SET files available in the comments section.

Below, you can see the backtests prints made from 2003 to 2020. EA works in a simple way with few orders. It has a self-management system. Does not do martingale, Grid, Hedge or risk strategies.

Any questions, do not hesitate to ask.

Minimum capital - 100 usd.





