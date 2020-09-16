EA Trend Sprinter PRO MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello dear traders. I would like to introduce you to the newest trend EA.
EA Trend Sprinter PRO MT4works on 15 currency pairs each following an appropriate SET. It works on the H1 chart. I am making all SET files available in the comments section.
Below, you can see the backtests prints made from 2003 to 2020. EA works in a simple way with few orders. It has a self-management system. Does not do martingale, Grid, Hedge or risk strategies.
Any questions, do not hesitate to ask.
Minimum capital - 100 usd.