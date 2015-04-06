Golden Eggs H1

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on BREAKOUT of the HIGHEST/LOWEST channel after the consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT. In the strategy is used also time based exit.
  1. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  2. Everything is already set up for XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 timeframe. 
  3. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
EA has been backtested on more than 14-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • MagicNumber = 18662 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = Golden Eggs H1 - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Experts
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