ForexEA5 GOLD only

EA using indicator CCI + Bollinger Bands

  • Fast CCI period (1-2-3) - period of the fast CCI, for entry signals, default value is 13.
  • Slow CCI period, filter - period of the slow CCI, for determining trends, default value is 200 (must be greater than 50).
  • Bars limit - the limit on the number of candles, calculation of the data from 7 timeframes can load the CPU, default value is 300 candles.
  • Type graph - type of the trend chart
    • Histogram - Buy and Sell histogram.
    • MA - line that shows the sum of CCI from all 7 timeframes, if it is less than 0 - sell, if it is higher than 0 - buy.
    • Delta Histogram - difference of the histograms (displays only the difference between the Buy and Sell histogram)
  • Bollinger Bands
    • Bands period is 20
    • Bands shift is 0
    • Bands Deviation is 1.0 
  • Movung Averages
    • Period is 200
    • Shift is 0
  • On TF Dayly
    • Bearish trend pattern in open order Sell.
    • Bullish trend pattern for open order Buy.

    SETTING EA

    --- TF M30 ---

    Lots = 0.01 ; lot size of the open order

    TP = 450 ; take profit of the close order

    SL = 550 ; stop loss of order

    Limit = 5 ; limit number for open order

    Percent = 13 ; take profit money at 13% (lot*orders_total*percent)

    BB = 1 ; Open order using Bollinger bands, Setting: Enable = 1 , Disable = 0  

    --- TF Dayly ---

    balance 1000$

    Lots = 0.05 ; lot size of the open order

    TP = 3000 ; take profit of the close order

    SL = 2000 ; stop loss of order

    Limit = 5 ; limit number for open order

    Percent = 20 ; take profit money at 13% (lot*orders_total*percent) 

    **Recomment**

    Balance $150, setting Limit = 5 (Can be towed for 3000 pip)

    Balance $30 , setting  Limit = 1  (Can be towed for 3000 pip)


     

























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    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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