ForexEA5 GOLD only
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.7
- Updated: 14 December 2020
- Activations: 5
EA using indicator CCI + Bollinger Bands
- Fast CCI period (1-2-3) - period of the fast CCI, for entry signals, default value is 13.
- Slow CCI period, filter - period of the slow CCI, for determining trends, default value is 200 (must be greater than 50).
- Bars limit - the limit on the number of candles, calculation of the data from 7 timeframes can load the CPU, default value is 300 candles.
- Type graph - type of the trend chart
- Histogram - Buy and Sell histogram.
- MA - line that shows the sum of CCI from all 7 timeframes, if it is less than 0 - sell, if it is higher than 0 - buy.
- Delta Histogram - difference of the histograms (displays only the difference between the Buy and Sell histogram)
- Bollinger Bands
- Bands period is 20
- Bands shift is 0
- Bands Deviation is 1.0
- Movung Averages
- Period is 200
- Shift is 0
- On TF Dayly
- Bearish trend pattern in open order Sell.
- Bullish trend pattern for open order Buy.
SETTING EA
--- TF M30 ---
Lots = 0.01 ; lot size of the open order
TP = 450 ; take profit of the close order
SL = 550 ; stop loss of order
Limit = 5 ; limit number for open order
Percent = 13 ; take profit money at 13% (lot*orders_total*percent)
BB = 1 ; Open order using Bollinger bands, Setting: Enable = 1 , Disable = 0
--- TF Dayly ---
balance 1000$
Lots = 0.05 ; lot size of the open order
TP = 3000 ; take profit of the close order
SL = 2000 ; stop loss of order
Limit = 5 ; limit number for open order
Percent = 20 ; take profit money at 13% (lot*orders_total*percent)
**Recomment**
Balance $150, setting Limit = 5 (Can be towed for 3000 pip)
Balance $30 , setting Limit = 1 (Can be towed for 3000 pip)