Kuiper eurusd M30

Kuiper Portfolio, is a portfolio with 15 selected strategies that works on EURUSD M30. The big statistical work is to combine all the strategies with inverse correlation, this allows to limit the draw down on the Balance. If you are a Fund Manager, the is one of the instrument you need. The non-correlation of the various EAs, make this tool particularly effective.


DASHBOARD

The Kuiper Portfolio includes an advanced dashboard that allows the user to check the progress of each single strategy, the ability to stop the EAs that perform less in a period, close orders.


PROCESS OF CREATION

Numisma creates a collection of many EAs, but not all of them can fit into a portfolio.

Each EA must pass rigorous stress tests before being selected for the final product (eg MonteCarlo).

Once the first Portfolio has been composed, we carry out a statistical correlation study, which allows us to identify which EAs work best together.

At the end of the process, we create a Money Management based on the characteristics of each EA. This is very important.

SETTINGS


Capital to allocate for the all system= you can set a threshold value below which the wallet will stop (We suggest to use minimun 2000,00);

Entry lots= if 0 you can set a lots for each Strategy in the Portfolio, else you can use the same lots for all strategy;

Lots Multipler= you can set a specific lots for each strategy and use a multipler for increase or decrease all lots;

Show Dashboard = choose if you want show or not the dashboard. In tester, without dashboard, the system will be faster;

Frequency to update Dashboard = choose the seconds for updating datas on Dashboard. Low value will use more CPU;

DD for strategy X= Max DD permitted in strategy X;

Lot size for strategy X= Lot for strategy X;



CAUTION

The Kuiper portfolio has the possibility to set lots, draw dawn, allocated capital: it is essential that the user is aware of the risks of a too aggressive or unsuitable setting.

The minimun Balance suggest to start Portfolio is 3000€. We suggest to start with 5000€.


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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
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AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Utilities
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
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