Old Partridge

Old Partridge knew markets which are almost as old as the Earth itself are never wrong. 

The legend says he knew how to beat a legion of others.

This system he will to me.

This system I will give to you.


Example

[1] = 100 pips, profit boundary [2] = 2.0, take profit [3] = 400, stop loss [4] = 200

You buy EURUSD as 1.1440. SL will be set to 1.1420, TP will be set to 1.1480, when EURUSD = 1.1460 SL will be moved to 1.1450

EA works with the pair it is run on, [5] option allows to escort positions opened before EA start.


This version supports hedging accounts only, netting will be added soon.

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Utilities
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VoiceEscort
Nikolai Karetnikov
Utilities
Features: The Expert Advisor pronounces current prices at a set interval.  It speaks Russian and English.  The file voice_dict.csv contains the rules of pronunciation (language, other rules). See an example below  The Google cloud server is used for pronunciation, so the expert should be allowed to go to "https://texttospeech.googleapis.com" (see Tools\Options\Expert Advisors Allow WebRequest for...) Restrictions: Only 2 symbols Example of a pronunciation rule (voice_dict.csv file in the Files
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