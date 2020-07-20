Old Partridge
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Old Partridge knew markets which are almost as old as the Earth itself are never wrong.
The legend says he knew how to beat a legion of others.
This system he will to me.
This system I will give to you.
Example
[1] = 100 pips, profit boundary [2] = 2.0, take profit [3] = 400, stop loss [4] = 200
You buy EURUSD as 1.1440. SL will be set to 1.1420, TP will be set to 1.1480, when EURUSD = 1.1460 SL will be moved to 1.1450
EA works with the pair it is run on, [5] option allows to escort positions opened before EA start.
This version supports hedging accounts only, netting will be added soon.