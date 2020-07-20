Old Partridge knew markets which are almost as old as the Earth itself are never wrong.

The legend says he knew how to beat a legion of others.

This system he will to me.

This system I will give to you.





Example

[1] = 100 pips, profit boundary [2] = 2.0, take profit [3] = 400, stop loss [4] = 200

You buy EURUSD as 1.1440. SL will be set to 1.1420, TP will be set to 1.1480, when EURUSD = 1.1460 SL will be moved to 1.1450

EA works with the pair it is run on, [5] option allows to escort positions opened before EA start.





This version supports hedging accounts only, netting will be added soon.