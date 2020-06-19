Vwap tool

1

With a single mouse click you can add the indicator Vwap V2 (free download available) to the graph. The indicator Vwap V2 has been extended with a cyclic Vwap indicator. With the cyclic Vwap indicator it is possible to reset the Vwap after a predetermined number of bars. e.g. the CAC 40 index, after 14 (closing - opening: 23-9 = 14) measures, a new day starts and the Vwap is automatically reset with a new time. Or in a graph of 5 minutes, 60/5 = 12, the Vwap will reset the time parameter every hour.

VWAP is the abbreviation for "Volume-Weighted Average Price". This indicator has the particularity that it only applies to charts with intraday data, that is to say in a period less than a day. It will be perfect for performances in periods of 1 minute, 5 minutes, 1 hour, etc. Moreover the calculation is carried out throughout a session and is reset at the next session. Its calculation method, which takes into account the cumulative volumes recorded during the session, and these alone, does not allow it to be calculated on daily or weekly data. It will therefore be a tool dedicated to the "day trader" or to the investor who focuses on short periods of time.

Video Vwap tool
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4.11 (27)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
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Mene
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Mene 2024.03.29 14:35 
 

There is nothing Easy nor functional about this EA. Not only the convoluted aspect of using an EA to generate an indicator is very limitative, the generated indicator does not produce a proper VWAP. The calculations are wrong and the VWAP line has a tremendous fluctuation in values between different Time Frames. The results of this VWAP have been compared with most notable VWAP indicator presented on TradingView and Bookmap. On other platforms they all match, except this VWAP, which is completely uncorrelated. Secondly the value of the VWAP shouldn't change much between time frames, when instead a 5M Timeframe present a completely different line than when on 15M. Do yourself a favor and get a free VWAP Indicator like "Full VWAP" by Borela Tech.

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