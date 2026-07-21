Yorai Trading Toolkit
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.92
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Yorai Trading Toolkit is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility that combines risk calculation, position sizing, market order execution, target projection, market structure analysis, and visual chart management in a single panel.
The calculator uses the live Bid and Ask prices provided by the broker. Direction is determined automatically by the Stop Loss position: a Stop below the market configures a Buy calculation, while a Stop above the market configures a Sell calculation.
Main features:
- Automatic lot calculation by risk percentage or fixed monetary risk;
- Entry based on the broker’s current executable price;
- Adjustable Stop Loss line directly on the chart;
- Automatic TP 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R projections;
- BUY MARKET and SELL MARKET buttons for manual execution;
- Optional TP 2R placement with the market order;
- BOS and CHOCH market structure analysis;
- Bullish and bearish Order Block identification;
- Visual Three-Drive pattern detection;
- PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PMH, and PML liquidity levels;
- Three-symbol scanner across 21 timeframes;
- Nine editable favorite symbols with keyboard shortcuts;
- Symbol synchronization across multiple charts;
- Movable and minimizable interface with persistent settings;
- Independent controls for each analysis module.
The Toolkit is not a fully automated trading robot. The trader remains responsible for Stop Loss placement and order execution.
Test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account. No trading tool can guarantee profits or eliminate financial risk.