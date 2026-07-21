Yorai Trading Toolkit is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility that combines risk calculation, position sizing, market order execution, target projection, market structure analysis, and visual chart management in a single panel.

The calculator uses the live Bid and Ask prices provided by the broker. Direction is determined automatically by the Stop Loss position: a Stop below the market configures a Buy calculation, while a Stop above the market configures a Sell calculation.

Main features:

Automatic lot calculation by risk percentage or fixed monetary risk;

Entry based on the broker’s current executable price;

Adjustable Stop Loss line directly on the chart;

Automatic TP 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R projections;

BUY MARKET and SELL MARKET buttons for manual execution;

Optional TP 2R placement with the market order;

BOS and CHOCH market structure analysis;

Bullish and bearish Order Block identification;

Visual Three-Drive pattern detection;

PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PMH, and PML liquidity levels;

Three-symbol scanner across 21 timeframes;

Nine editable favorite symbols with keyboard shortcuts;

Symbol synchronization across multiple charts;

Movable and minimizable interface with persistent settings;

Independent controls for each analysis module.

The Toolkit is not a fully automated trading robot. The trader remains responsible for Stop Loss placement and order execution.

Test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account. No trading tool can guarantee profits or eliminate financial risk.