Yorai Trading Toolkit

Yorai Trading Toolkit is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility that combines risk calculation, position sizing, market order execution, target projection, market structure analysis, and visual chart management in a single panel.

The calculator uses the live Bid and Ask prices provided by the broker. Direction is determined automatically by the Stop Loss position: a Stop below the market configures a Buy calculation, while a Stop above the market configures a Sell calculation.

Main features:

  • Automatic lot calculation by risk percentage or fixed monetary risk;
  • Entry based on the broker’s current executable price;
  • Adjustable Stop Loss line directly on the chart;
  • Automatic TP 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R projections;
  • BUY MARKET and SELL MARKET buttons for manual execution;
  • Optional TP 2R placement with the market order;
  • BOS and CHOCH market structure analysis;
  • Bullish and bearish Order Block identification;
  • Visual Three-Drive pattern detection;
  • PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PMH, and PML liquidity levels;
  • Three-symbol scanner across 21 timeframes;
  • Nine editable favorite symbols with keyboard shortcuts;
  • Symbol synchronization across multiple charts;
  • Movable and minimizable interface with persistent settings;
  • Independent controls for each analysis module.

The Toolkit is not a fully automated trading robot. The trader remains responsible for Stop Loss placement and order execution.

Test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account. No trading tool can guarantee profits or eliminate financial risk.


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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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