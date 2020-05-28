ForexWave

5

ForexWave


The ForexWave EA is built to trade in one or both directions of the market, you need to have an MT4 account with a broker that allows hedging.

It can be run on several pairs at the same time and it is fully customizable.

This robot is mainly designed to scalp and perform a grid strategy. It will open additional buys or sells when orders are going in the wrong direction.

When opening one or multiple grid orders the expert advisor will automatically calculate the breakeven point and you can set the take profit from this point.

There are 3 different trading types and you can also set specific trading hours.

For additional information you can contact me through MQL5


Recommendations

  • There is no minimum account size to use this expert advisor but I recommend at least 100$ although depending on the settings it can be considered as high risk.
  • It is always recommended to have low spreads in Forex for best results.
  • A period of testing should be conducted to optimize all parameters as they would be different for each currency pairs.
  • Choose in which trading session you want the ForexWave to operate or you can leave it running on all trading sessions.


Trading types

  • There are 3 trading types which you can select to run the EA.
  • Let it roll : This technique will continue trading even when the Initial TP, the SL or the Grid Order TP is reached.
  • Stop trading day (Grid TP/SL) : When you set a specific trading time, if the Grid Order TP or the SL is reached, the EA will close all orders and resume trading only on the next day.
  • Close all and restart : If the buy or the sell reaches the Grid Order TP or the SL, the EA will close all open orders but it will reopen a buy and a sell with the initial lot size.


    Parameters

    • TradingType : Let it roll / Stop trading day (Grid TP/SL) / Close all and restart
    • Initial Trade Base : Originally set to BUY & SELL
    • Initial Lot : Desired initial lot size
    • Lot Multiplier : Set the multiplier for subsequent orders
    • Grid Step : Step in pips to open grid orders
    • Hidden Exit : The take profit is hidden to the broker when set to true
    • Initial TP : Desired take profit in pips
    • SL : Desired stop loss in pips from the initial order (note that this setting will close all open orders in that direction, initial + grid)
    • Grid Order TP : Desired take profit in pips from the averaging point of the initial and grid orders in the same direction
    • Magic Number : Set a different magic number for each pair used
    • Slippage : Set maximum slippage
    • Max Trades Buy : Set the maximum of buy orders to open from the grid system
    • Max Trades Sell : Set the maximum of sell orders to open from the grid system
    • Comments : EA comments
    • (-) : Profit Trade Base On Account Currency
    • Amount Of Total Profit Both Side : Set at 0.0
    • Filter Trading Time : Enable if you want the expert advisor to trade only between a specific period of time
    • Time Start : The start time of the expert advisor
    • Time End : The end time of the expert advisor
    • Close Order On Time End : When set to true all orders will be closed at the end time
    • Filter_MaxSpread : Set to false
    • Max_Spread : Default 5.0


      Reviews 1
      PIPS WIZARDS
      24
      PIPS WIZARDS 2020.06.05 17:19 
       

      Purchased ForexWave roughly a week ago, currently in profits with the bot which is running on Eurusd. Mr Beaudoin is very helpful and responds fairly quickly when I have any questions! Thank you for your product

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      PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
      Aurum AI mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.94 (34)
      Experts
      UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
      BB Return mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.89 (18)
      Experts
      BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
      Trend Catcher Exp
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
      Golden Moon Scalper
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      2.8 (5)
      Experts
      Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
      AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
      Achmad Fathoni
      5 (2)
      Experts
      AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
      Quantum Nexus MT4
      Farell Edson Mazarin
      Experts
      Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
      Neuralis Cortoid Gold
      Olivier Nomblot
      Experts
      NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
      Bitcoin Scalp Pro
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (4)
      Experts
      NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
      Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
      Ken Rmah
      Experts
      Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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      PIPS WIZARDS
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      PIPS WIZARDS 2020.06.05 17:19 
       

      Purchased ForexWave roughly a week ago, currently in profits with the bot which is running on Eurusd. Mr Beaudoin is very helpful and responds fairly quickly when I have any questions! Thank you for your product

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