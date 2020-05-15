DeMark System
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 26 October 2020
- Activations: 10
I present to you an indicator for manual trading on DeMark's trend lines.
All significant levels, as well as the indicator signals are stored in the buffers of the indicator, which opens the possibility for full automation of the system.
- Bars for calculate (0 = unlimited) - Number of bars to search for points
- DeMark range (bars) - Shoulder size to determine point
Ein sehr guter Indikator mit vielen Einstellmöglichkeiten und zur Steuerung verwendbar. Er funktioniert - wie alle Arbeiten dieses Entwicklers - tadellos und wird auch immer wieder erweitert. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein echtes System, welches man sehr kostengünstig und eigenständig profitabel handeln kann. Ich nutze es in bestimmten Marktsituationen, so hat man auch rückwirkend die Möglichkeit seine Trades zu analysieren und zu optimieren. Er funktioniert in allen Zeiteinheiten.