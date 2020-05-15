DeMark System

5

I present to you an indicator for manual trading on DeMark's trend lines.

All significant levels, as well as the indicator signals are stored in the buffers of the indicator, which opens the possibility for full automation of the system.

  • Bars for calculate (0 = unlimited) - Number of bars to search for points
  • DeMark range (bars) - Shoulder size to determine point

Reviews 1
CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2020.07.21 20:33 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator mit vielen Einstellmöglichkeiten und zur Steuerung verwendbar. Er funktioniert - wie alle Arbeiten dieses Entwicklers - tadellos und wird auch immer wieder erweitert. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein echtes System, welches man sehr kostengünstig und eigenständig profitabel handeln kann. Ich nutze es in bestimmten Marktsituationen, so hat man auch rückwirkend die Möglichkeit seine Trades zu analysieren und zu optimieren. Er funktioniert in allen Zeiteinheiten.

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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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DeMark System MT4
Valeriy Korobeynik
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I present to you an indicator for manual trading on DeMark's trend lines. All significant levels, as well as the indicator signals are stored in the buffers of the indicator, which opens the possibility for full automation of the system. Bars for calculate (0 = unlimited) - Number of bars to search for points DeMark range (bars) - Shoulder size to determine point
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CSG CSG
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CSG CSG 2020.07.21 20:33 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator mit vielen Einstellmöglichkeiten und zur Steuerung verwendbar. Er funktioniert - wie alle Arbeiten dieses Entwicklers - tadellos und wird auch immer wieder erweitert. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein echtes System, welches man sehr kostengünstig und eigenständig profitabel handeln kann. Ich nutze es in bestimmten Marktsituationen, so hat man auch rückwirkend die Möglichkeit seine Trades zu analysieren und zu optimieren. Er funktioniert in allen Zeiteinheiten.

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