Gossamer MT4

Gossameris a moving average ribbon indicator that uses a novel approach to identify breakout trades in trending markets.  

By applying a progressive period shift to each moving average, levels of consolidation become visible. Enter trades when price breaks out in the direction of the prevailing trend. Stoploss should be located on the other side of the consolidation from the breakout. Profits can be taken at the next consolidation or the stoploss trailed and the position built.

Applicable to all instruments and timeframes, it is particularly effective in strongly trending markets.

The following settings are available: 

Name Default value Purpose
MaMethod MODE_EMA Moving average method applied to all the moving averages in the ribbon
 MaAppliedPrice  PRICE_MEDIAN Moving average applied price for all the moving averages in the ribbon
 PeriodStart  2 Period of the first moving average period (default EMA(2))
 PeriodStep  1 Period step between the moving averages, periods of 2,3,4,5,... by default
 StepCount  20 Number of moving averages in the ribbon. Constrained to a maximum of 60
 MaShiftFactor  1 Multiplication factor applied to the period to calculate the moving average shift
 StartColor  clrLightSalmon A gradient colour scheme can be applied to the ribbon. This is the starting colour
 EndColor  clrPaleTurquoise The end colour applied to the ribbon. If clrNONE is selected, then the startColor is applied to the whole ribbon
 TrendLineWidth  3 The last moving average in the ribbon is used as a colour coded trend indicator. A thicker line width is applied to highlight the colour indicating the trend.
 BuyColor  clrLime Colour applied to the trend indication moving average if the assessed trend is UP
 SellColor  clrRed Colour applied to the trend indication moving average if the assessed trend is DOWN
 MaxBars  5000 Maximum bars to which the ribbon is applied. Applying the indicator to a large number of bars uses a lot of system resources and will slow the indicator down. It is generally not advised to apply the indicator to more than 10,000 bars. A warning is issued if you do, although you are not prevented from do so if you wish.


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4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
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5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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