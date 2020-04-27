Gossamer MT5

Gossamer is a moving average ribbon indicator that uses a novel approach to identify breakout trades in trending markets.  

By applying a progressive period shift to each moving average, levels of consolidation become visible. Enter trades when price breaks out in the direction of the prevailing trend. Stoploss should be located on the other side of the consolidation from the breakout. Profits can be taken at the next consolidation or the stoploss trailed and the position built.

Applicable to all instruments and timeframes, it is particularly effective in strongly trending markets.

The following settings are available:

Name Default value Purpose
MaMethod MODE_EMA Moving average method applied to all the moving averages in the ribbon
 MaAppliedPrice  PRICE_MEDIAN Moving average applied price for all the moving averages in the ribbon
 PeriodStart  2 Period of the first moving average period (default EMA(2))
 PeriodStep  1 Period step between the moving averages, periods of 2,3,4,5,... by default
 StepCount  20 Number of moving averages in the ribbon. Constrained to a maximum of 60
 MaShiftFactor  1 Multiplication factor applied to the period to calculate the moving average shift
 StartColor  clrLightSalmon A gradient colour scheme can be applied to the ribbon. This is the starting colour
 EndColor  clrPaleTurquoise The end colour applied to the ribbon. If clrNONE is selected, then the startColor is applied to the whole ribbon
 TrendLineWidth  3 The last moving average in the ribbon is used as a colour coded trend indicator. A thicker line width is applied to highlight the colour indicating the trend.
 BuyColor  clrLime Colour applied to the trend indication moving average if the assessed trend is UP
 SellColor  clrRed Colour applied to the trend indication moving average if the assessed trend is DOWN
 MaxBars  5000 Maximum bars to which the ribbon is applied. Applying the indicator to a large number of bars uses a lot of system resources and will slow the indicator down. It is generally not advised to apply the indicator to more than 10,000 bars. A warning is issued if you do, although you are not prevented from do so if you wish.



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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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