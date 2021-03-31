Shadowbreaker clasic

This indicator is equipped with a risk and reward calculation, whether it is the calculation of lots to be used, the determination of the price of stop loss and take profit, and also the notification of whether the colors that occur can be used or not.

You can adjust the risks that make you calm by changing the settings provided in the indicator menu.

this indicator can work well using H1 time frame.

You only wait for an indicator command when you want to open an position.





