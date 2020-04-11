Twisted MA Cross

4.75

This is a very simple but very powerful strategy. It has a lot of potential. This strategy is based on the popular moving average crossover but with a very interesting twist to it.

It has some mechanisms to delay signals untill direction is clear and confirmed.

Follow the indication colors and arrows for trade ideas

It has a potential winning rate of somewhat greater than 70%. Try it in all timeframes and determine which one is good for you.

===========

Reviews 6
Simon Etherington
31
Simon Etherington 2023.01.17 04:59 
 

Great Indicator the twist is the best piece, keep twisting it is great I have tried many MAV crosses most are the same hopeless this is the first one that actually works. Well done 1000000%. This indicator executes the trade when the 2 Moving average crosses CROSS! it does not wait for the close of the bar entering the trade on the open of the next bar when on a 1-minute time frame the profit opportunity can be lost as programmers cannot fix their deluded idea the thing will repaint. Also, you can filter out the trade entries signals by adjusting the MOV AVE cross ratio to remove false signals that 99% of other MAV Cross EA's and Indicators do forcing you long or short against the prevailing trend. On my wish list can you add an auto trade entry with a profit target in pips please? 1, 2, 3 ,4 ,5 ,6 ,7 8, 9, 10, 15, 20 pips etc? Also only send trade alerts when the trade arrows the buy and sell appear on the chart as right now it sends may alerts keeping me awake at night hahahaha Change nothing of the twist as that's the winner! Let's TWIST again on and on!

rizkyxrick
369
rizkyxrick 2021.09.15 22:38 
 

well tekewell kewell

LDC1978
244
LDC1978 2021.07.30 05:51 
 

Good indicator.. :)

Filter:
Reply to review