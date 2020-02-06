Take it and run

Take it and Run: multi-Currency scalping expert Advisor!

The algorithm embedded in the EA reacts to the frequency of price fluctuations and instantly reacts to an unexpected decline or rise.Does not use martingale, averaging, or other dangerous strategies.Like all scalping expert advisors, I do not recommend setting the maximum spread greater than 15.Checked for GBPUSD and EURUSD.

Works only with pending orders.Trailing for both pending and open orders.



Advisor settings:

    • StartHour: the Start of the trade
    •  EndHour:the End of the trade   

      •     Sensitivity: a Universal variable that expresses the frequency of fluctuations (when the internal algorithm reaches this condition, transactions will be made,the higher the value, the lower the sensitivity of the expert Advisor(more value means fewer transactions)
          DinamicStop: Enables or disables the function of dynamically reducing the stop loss to the breakeven point(when an order is in profit)
      •     TakeProfit: desired order profit
      •     StopLoss: limit order loss
      •     FixedLot: Permanent Fixed lot
      •     Use_AutoMM: Disable and enable the dynamic lot
      •     LotsFor10000: the value of the dynamic lot on the balance of $ 10,000 (increase and decrease in proportion to the balance)
      •     TradeLimitOrders: Maximum number of pending orders
      •     AutoMM: Less aggressive dynamic lot (coefficient, enabled when FixedLot=0 and Use_AutoMM=false)
      •     Max_Spread: Maximum allowed spread
      •     Slippage: Slippage
      •     Magic: magic order ID
      •     Step: Additional step for indenting pending orders
      •     Tiks: Number of price values in the buffer for analysis
      •     Signals: the Number of strong signals from the data analyzer after which orders will be opened


