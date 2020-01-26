Algorithm EA,or double hedge EA is your tool by using a double hedging mechanism.

The EA open a trade in a trending market - no matter which direction.You can set also Tp and SL, but it is not needed,because of basket profit and amounth of opened position,which you can preselect and fit to your deposit.Min deposit is about 1000 $,0.01 Lot recomended.



This EA uses a hedging technology

In case the market moves in the unfavorable direction, the EA starts hedging your trade by placing an opposite orders, but 1 with multiple lot size from both orders. If market should turn again, the same procedure starts again. Opened positive positions care for balance of losing positions and your margin.

30min timeframe,any pairs



EA contains following input parameters:

Distance between orders



TP-takeprofit

SL-stoploss

Lot multiplier

Profit currency for close all orders

Loss currency for close all orders

Max orders in market







