Pangu hedge

Running in AUDUSD, automatic trading USDCAD and UCDNOK, EA is a trend hedging strategy, not doubling, not gridding, not too many parameters need to be adjusted simply and practically. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA only works when Transaction=true. Lots: order quantity. SL_money: A list of all currencies to be liquidated in a unified way for the amount of losses. Less_stop: If the net value is less than what, the warehouse will not be opened. Recommended platform: ECN, other platforms with reasonable transaction costs (e.g. icmarkets). Note that the value of USDNOK is about 0.1 ... i.e. a quotation platform with five decimal places per fluctuation point. The strategy uses the opening price to open the position, and the holding time is relatively long. The data for one minute of retest is not much different from each tick, and the retest performance in the past ten years is relatively mild. Of course, past backtesting does not represent the future. A period of loss cycle is normal for trend trading. Do not increase positions at will.



