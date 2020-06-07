Multi Andrew PitchFork 5

Multi Andrew PitchFork ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY

Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.

The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method.

TRADING RULES

There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that price will oscillate around the median line. In this version, we will focus on trading the first re-test of the limiting median line.

LONG TRADE

Draw a bull channel with Andrew’s Pitchfork Wait for price to fall and test the lower median line No bar high should be lower than the lower median line Buy a tick above the high of a bull bar at the lower median line

SHORT TRADE

Draw a bear channel with Andrew’s Pitchfork Wait for price to rise and test the upper median line No bar low should be higher than the upper median line Sell a tick below the low of a bear bar at the upper median line



