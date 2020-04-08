Horizontal Volume VSA

Horizontal Volume Profile indicator shows volume distribution for some interval. The lines length is proportional to traded by this price volume.

Input parameters :

Interval = 0-the indicator is recalculated daily at 00: 00,

Interval= 1..5 -the indicator is recalculated on a given day of the week (Mon..Fri.)

Count Of Days= 1..30 - analysis days.

PipStep= 10 - scan range step. The larger it is, the faster and coarser the count.

It doesn't make sense to set it to less than 10 points (the default value).