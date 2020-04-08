Horizontal Volume VSA
- Indicators
- Sergey Khokhlov
- Version: 191.114
- Activations: 10
Horizontal Volume Profile indicator shows volume distribution for some interval. The lines length is proportional to traded by this price volume.
Input parameters:
Interval= 0-the indicator is recalculated daily at 00: 00,
Interval= 1..5 -the indicator is recalculated on a given day of the week (Mon..Fri.)
Count Of Days= 1..30 - analysis days.
PipStep= 10 - scan range step. The larger it is, the faster and coarser the count.
It doesn't make sense to set it to less than 10 points (the default value).