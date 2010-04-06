Calculated Trend
- Indicators
- Yvan Musatov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Calculated Trend - the trend indicator creates two-color dots along the chart, connected by lines. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. Easy to use and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red circle appears, you need to sell. The indicator well indicates the points of the beginning of a trend and its completion or reversal. Working on the Forex currency market without trend indicators is almost impossible. By using the Calculated Trend indicator, a trader can clearly see whether there is a trend or a flat in the market at the moment. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, it has proven itself well.