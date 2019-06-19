Strong Weak Symbols
- Indicators
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Ngula KaliliQuote I trade by: "Managing drawdown has nothing to do with money management or trade management. Managing drawdown is in fact the focus on how to manage the trading psychology when you are in a drawdown period and how you react to drawdowns".
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 June 2019
***IMPORTANT: This free indicator works with the paid for Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor. The EA also depends on the following custom indicators:
Strong Weak Heiken Ashi
Strong Weak Parabolic
Strong Weak Values
Strong Weak Indicator
Download them for free in the Market. The EA will not work without it.
These are all custom indicators which the Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor relies on to generate trading signals.
If you have any problems with installation send me a message.