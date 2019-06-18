Strong Weak Parabolic

***IMPORTANT: This free indicator works with the paid for Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor. The EA also depends on the following custom indicators:

Strong Weak Heiken Ashi

Strong Weak Symbols

Strong Weak Values

Strong Weak Indicator

Download them for free in the Market. The EA will not work without it.

These are all custom indicators which the Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor relies on to generate trading signals.

If you have any problems with installation send me a message.