Fibonacci ZigArcs

1

Fibonacci ZigArcs MT4 Indicator

A Signals filter with breakout + 3 S/R levels

Zigzag tops and bottoms auto draw and update
the mt4 native fibonacci arcs.
The zigzag parameter can be changed by the user.
The Arcs color can be changed by the user.

This trend map provides the view of
the 360° fibo range with levels as filters and targets

To have this map around the price in a graph,
gives a safe trade, without get lost with trends,
or be trapped by false signals from indicators


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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
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M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator * Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20 (Screenshot1) Add the indicator with first setting, then add it again to the same graph with other settings. You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought Never open orders againt the slow setting trend Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend It will work better in Europe/USA markets, * M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 ma
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Partial Close MT5
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This EA partially closes each open order with a lot size greater than the user-defined closing value. For example: If you open an order for 0.50 or lower and the closing value you set is 0.50, it will do nothing. If you open an order of 0.60 it will instantly transform your 0.60 order into a 0.10 order. This is very useful if you have a small account and the minimum lot size for an asset is too high for you. Doing this manually can be dangerous due to the time it takes. With the Partial Close
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mykmah
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mykmah 2020.07.26 06:11 
 

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