Fibonacci ZigArcs
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 May 2019
- Activations: 10
Fibonacci ZigArcs MT4 Indicator
A Signals filter with breakout + 3 S/R levels
Zigzag tops and bottoms auto draw and update
the mt4 native fibonacci arcs.
The zigzag parameter can be changed by the user.
The Arcs color can be changed by the user.
This trend map provides the view of
the 360° fibo range with levels as filters and targets
To have this map around the price in a graph,
gives a safe trade, without get lost with trends,
or be trapped by false signals from indicators
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