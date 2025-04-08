Time Out

I present to your attention experimentally, a new EA that forms the trading range of the time interval. The EA has built-in proprietary algorithms for transaction support.

The emerging range is set manually by the EA settings, such ranges can be set up to two pieces. After a specified time and capture the trading range, the EA starts its work. When the price goes beyond the limits of this range, the EA opens an order with market execution, accompanying the transaction, placing Take profit and Stop loss. The EA has built-in protection against false breakouts of the range.



For a full introduction to the logic of the work, you can always contact me. I'll tell you the gist of my idea. The EA itself, I trade on the stock exchange, but this expert Advisor also trades on other platforms, the most important thing is that your broker would support the meta Trader 5 terminal.



Unfortunately, I cannot reveal the full essence of the logic of my trading, but I will give you a little hint: Trading ranges should be searched at the opening of sessions of different continents, as well as other ranges.



Input parameter

  • Channel1 - Активация первого канала
  • StartTime1- Старт формирования канала 1
  • StopTime1 - Конец формирования канала 1
  • Channel2 - Активация второго канала
  • StartTime2 - Старт формирования канала 2
  • StopTime2 - Конец формирования канала 2
  • Lots - Фиксированный лот
  • StopLoss - Стоп-лосс, если поставить 0, то советник сам будет выставлять стоп заявку по противоположной зоне.
  • TakeProfit - Тейк-профит, в пунктах если 0- то не используется.
  • BreakevenStart - активация безубытка при достижении прибыли в пунктах
  • BreakevenLevel - уровень безубытка
  • TrailingStart - Активация трейлинг-стопа, так же задается в пунктах
  • TrailingStep - Шаг трейлинг-стопа
  • EntryDelayTime - Задержка открытия ордера ( защита от ложного пробоя)
  • InstallDelayTimeSL - Задержка установки SL в секундах
  • DoubleEntryFirst - Запрет или активация отработки первого сигнала для открытия.
  • DoubleEntrySecond - Запрет или активация отработки второго сигнала для открытия.
  • Magic - Магический номер советника для отслеживания своих ордеров
  • Execution type - Тип исполнения ордеров



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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Spider Grid
Mikhail Paramuzov
4.71 (7)
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This is a grid EA that trades on all timeframes, pairs and instruments. You are to desire where and how to use it. The EA uses a four level system for signal confirmation, which allows you to filter out false market entry signals. 3 indicators are used for trading. Having received a signal to enter the market, the EA opens a Market Execution order, which is closed by TP. The EA uses martingale, to reduce the risk it is possible to automatically decrease or increase of the martingale multiplier.
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