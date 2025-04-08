I present to your attention experimentally, a new EA that forms the trading range of the time interval. The EA has built-in proprietary algorithms for transaction support.





The emerging range is set manually by the EA settings, such ranges can be set up to two pieces. After a specified time and capture the trading range, the EA starts its work. When the price goes beyond the limits of this range, the EA opens an order with market execution, accompanying the transaction, placing Take profit and Stop loss. The EA has built-in protection against false breakouts of the range.













For a full introduction to the logic of the work, you can always contact me. I'll tell you the gist of my idea. The EA itself, I trade on the stock exchange, but this expert Advisor also trades on other platforms, the most important thing is that your broker would support the meta Trader 5 terminal.













Unfortunately, I cannot reveal the full essence of the logic of my trading, but I will give you a little hint: Trading ranges should be searched at the opening of sessions of different continents, as well as other ranges.













Input parameter

Channel1 - Активация первого канала

- Активация первого канала StartTime1 - Старт формирования канала 1

- Старт формирования канала 1 StopTime1 - Конец формирования канала 1

- Конец формирования канала 1 Channel2 - Активация второго канала

- Активация второго канала StartTime2 - Старт формирования канала 2

- Старт формирования канала 2 StopTime2 - Конец формирования канала 2

- Конец формирования канала 2 Lots - Фиксированный лот

- Фиксированный лот StopLoss - Стоп-лосс, если поставить 0, то советник сам будет выставлять стоп заявку по противоположной зоне.

- Стоп-лосс, если поставить 0, то советник сам будет выставлять стоп заявку по противоположной зоне. TakeProfit - Тейк-профит, в пунктах если 0- то не используется.

- Тейк-профит, в пунктах если 0- то не используется. BreakevenStart - активация безубытка при достижении прибыли в пунктах

- активация безубытка при достижении прибыли в пунктах BreakevenLevel - уровень безубытка

- уровень безубытка TrailingStart - Активация трейлинг-стопа, так же задается в пунктах

- Активация трейлинг-стопа, так же задается в пунктах TrailingStep - Шаг трейлинг-стопа

- Шаг трейлинг-стопа EntryDelayTime - Задержка открытия ордера ( защита от ложного пробоя)

- Задержка открытия ордера ( защита от ложного пробоя) InstallDelayTimeSL - Задержка установки SL в секундах

- Задержка установки SL в секундах DoubleEntryFirst - Запрет или активация отработки первого сигнала для открытия.

- Запрет или активация отработки первого сигнала для открытия. DoubleEntrySecond - Запрет или активация отработки второго сигнала для открытия.

- Запрет или активация отработки второго сигнала для открытия. Magic - Магический номер советника для отслеживания своих ордеров

Магический номер советника для отслеживания своих ордеров Execution type - Тип исполнения ордеров





