Spider Grid

This is a grid EA that trades on all timeframes, pairs and instruments. You are to desire where and how to use it. The EA uses a four level system for signal confirmation, which allows you to filter out false market entry signals. 3 indicators are used for trading. Having received a signal to enter the market, the EA opens a Market Execution order, which is closed by TP. The EA uses martingale, to reduce the risk it is possible to automatically decrease or increase of the martingale multiplier. In addition, you can automate the step change to either side, increasing or decreasing it. The market is unpredictable, so most of the time the open orders wait to be closed - from several hours to several days and even weeks. In this case, the robot does not wait for the closure of the losing grid of orders, it processes all signals and trades in both directions.





Input parameters

TF - Expert Advisor timefram

- Expert Advisor timefram RSI_Period - the RSI indicator period

- the RSI indicator period MFI_Period - the MFI indicator period

- the MFI indicator period CCI_Period - the CCI indicator period

- the CCI indicator period CountBars - Number of bars, the signal to open a position must be confirmed on these bars.

- Number of bars, the signal to open a position must be confirmed on these bars. MaxOrders - Maximum number of orders

- Maximum number of orders FirstLots - Initial order lot



- Initial order lot Lot_Proc_from_Balance is a function of the initial lot in % of the Deposit, if 0-disabled

is a function of the initial lot in % of the Deposit, if 0-disabled Martin - Martingale



- Martingale MartinPlus - Value of Martingale change for every next order. If the value is positive, Martingale is increased, if the value is negative, it is reduced, if 0-disabled

- Value of Martingale change for every next order. If the value is positive, Martingale is increased, if the value is negative, it is reduced, if 0-disabled GridStep - Step in the grid of orders

- Step in the grid of orders GridStepPlus - Auto change of step in grid orders. If the value is positive, step increases, if negative, decreases it, if 0-disabled

- Auto change of step in grid orders. If the value is positive, step increases, if negative, decreases it, if 0-disabled TP_pips - Take profit in points

- Take profit in points SL_pips - Stop loss in points

- Stop loss in points Trail_SL_start - Trailing stop in points

- Trailing stop in points Trail_SL_pips - Trailing stop distance, specified in points.

- Trailing stop distance, specified in points. OneCycle - When enabled, the EA stops opening new order series after closing Buy and Sell grid. Re-launch the EA to let it operate in normal mode again.

- When enabled, the EA stops opening new order series after closing Buy and Sell grid. Re-launch the EA to let it operate in normal mode again. Magic - Magic number