Spider Grid
- Experts
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Mikhail ParamuzovНаша сила в словах и делах, всего лишь, слабое эхо нарастающей силы внутри нас...
https://www.kryptex.org/?ref=1738c9f7 Лучший сервис для майнига.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 24 November 2017
- Activations: 5
This is a grid EA that trades on all timeframes, pairs and instruments. You are to desire where and how to use it. The EA uses a four level system for signal confirmation, which allows you to filter out false market entry signals. 3 indicators are used for trading. Having received a signal to enter the market, the EA opens a Market Execution order, which is closed by TP. The EA uses martingale, to reduce the risk it is possible to automatically decrease or increase of the martingale multiplier. In addition, you can automate the step change to either side, increasing or decreasing it. The market is unpredictable, so most of the time the open orders wait to be closed - from several hours to several days and even weeks. In this case, the robot does not wait for the closure of the losing grid of orders, it processes all signals and trades in both directions.
Input parameters
- TF - Expert Advisor timefram
- RSI_Period - the RSI indicator period
- MFI_Period - the MFI indicator period
- CCI_Period - the CCI indicator period
- CountBars - Number of bars, the signal to open a position must be confirmed on these bars.
- MaxOrders - Maximum number of orders
- FirstLots - Initial order lot
- Lot_Proc_from_Balance is a function of the initial lot in % of the Deposit, if 0-disabled
- Martin - Martingale
- MartinPlus - Value of Martingale change for every next order. If the value is positive, Martingale is increased, if the value is negative, it is reduced, if 0-disabled
- GridStep - Step in the grid of orders
- GridStepPlus - Auto change of step in grid orders. If the value is positive, step increases, if negative, decreases it, if 0-disabled
- TP_pips - Take profit in points
- SL_pips - Stop loss in points
- Trail_SL_start - Trailing stop in points
- Trail_SL_pips - Trailing stop distance, specified in points.
- OneCycle - When enabled, the EA stops opening new order series after closing Buy and Sell grid. Re-launch the EA to let it operate in normal mode again.
- Magic - Magic number
Be sure to use a VPS and a low spread broker. Study the EA operation after purchase, and then you can run it on a real account. If you have any questions, please contact me for help in installation and configuration.
Sehr guter EA bis jetzt... Kann ich nur empfehlen, wenn die Lot Größe nicht zu groß gewählt ist. Live Konto 3K, 200 € Gewinn in 3 Wochen. Update folgt...