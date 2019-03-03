HappyProgress

5

           

           

MULTI CURRENCY SCALPING SYSTEM - DEFAULT FOR EURCHF


YOU CAN OPTIMIZE THIS EA WITH EVERY SINGLE PAIR - REMEMBER ABOUT CHOOSING GOOD WORK HOURS FOR EACH PAIR!!!

                                          



HappyProgress is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.

This expert advisor is based on channel reverse price. Robot is trading after closing EUR session and before closing USD session. The Robot was tested and optimized from 2004 to Today with 100% data from ICMARKETS MT5 with succes for EURCHF pair. Ea is using customs indicators, one of them is not allow to trade when volatility is to low. Its great protection! ~~ Its why some years are with low profit.

Fixed TP and SL ( for secure ) + AUTO LOGIC

Config Files :

- Use default for EURCHF 15 min TIMEFRAME

LIVE SIGNAL :

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/533293

EA USED ON THIS SIGNAL FROM 28-01.2019



Recommendations:

- Use ECN broker with spread lower than 20

- The Recommended pairs are EURCHF

- The Recommended Timeframe is 15 min

- Minimum deposit 50$

- Trading hours  24h/5d


Parametrs : 

% Balance you want invest - % Balance you want invest per position ( prefer 1-3% )

Max number trades - you can define max number trades ( prefer 100 )

Minimum distance between trades - Minimum distance between trades ( prefer 0 )

When try to close group of trades in profit ( WITHOUT TP ) - after this time EA will try close trades with lower profit without hitting TP ( prefer 0 minutes )

- When allow to close loss trade  ( ADDITIONAL LOGIC ) - after this time EA will try close trades with small loss without hitting TP or SL ( ADDITIONAL LOGIC, prefer 0 )


INFO :

Remember, durning optimization most important are work hours. Then you should optimize distance between trades/ logic for closing trades. GOOD LUCK! 




Reviews 1
8448439
29
8448439 2020.06.04 01:21 
 

Amazing! Consistent profits. Usually ranges .90-$4 every other day.

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8448439 2020.06.04 01:21 
 

Amazing! Consistent profits. Usually ranges .90-$4 every other day.

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