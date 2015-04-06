Happy Inv Ultimate

ITS ULTIMATE VERSION OF HAPPY INVEST EA. THIS VERSION HAS BEST SETTINGS FROM ALL VERSIONS OF THIS EA. ( Happy inv, Happy invest, Happy proggres, Swiss Mountains )







(ROBOT IS OPTIMIZED FROM 2015.01.01 TO TODAY !)

( IF YOU ARE HAPPY WITH HAPPY EA, REMEMBER TO LEAVE REVIEW AFTER TESTING EA )

Happy Inv. is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.

This expert advisor is based on channel reverse price. Robot is trading after closing EUR session and before closing USD session. The Robot was tested and optimized from 2015 to Today with 99,90% tickdata with succes.

Robot is working on 3 timeframes with 6 logic entry for EURCHF pair.

Fixed TP and SL + AUTO LOGIC

Config Files :

- No set files, all what you need change is max number of trades and risk.

LIVE SIGNAL :

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/533293 - few trades made with this EA on this signal

NEW SIGNAL ONLY FOR EA COMMING IN FEW DAYS





IMPORTANT : ( EA IS READING TIME FROM SERVER )





Recommendations:

- Use ECN broker with spread lower than 20

- The Recommended pairs are EURCHF

- The Recommended Timeframe is 15 min

- Minimum deposit 50$





Settings:

- Risk Buy/Sell - Its % balance you want invest per strategy ( prefer no more than 3% for all (Expect MAX 30% DD with this risk in 1:500 lev) )

- Max Number Trades - Max number trades, prefer 100

- Max Number Pending - Max number pending trades, prefer MAX 3

- Distance between trades - prefer 0-3 pips ( if you want more trades change this to 0 pips, remember more trades = more risk )

- After x minutes try close trades - After this time EA will try to close trades without hitting TP











































































































































































































































































































