ThreeKLines
- Experts
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Xianba XiaXianba Xia was born in Jiangxi Province of China. 2011 graduated from the Department of software engineering, Sichuan University, graduated with a bachelor's degree. After graduation to work in Beijing, at the same time to contact the foreign exchange industry, long-term studies of American history
- Version: 2.4
- Activations: 5
Outline
A strategy based on K-line shape requires only three K-lines. Grasping opportunities quickly when the market is emotional can not only get into the market as soon as possible, but also make great profits. Understand the market through three K-lines.
Parameter
- Lots: The basic position at the time of placing an order is 0.1 by default.
- SlipPage: Consider the impact of sliding points in trading，Default 3 base points.