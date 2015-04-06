ThreeKLines

Super USDX Xianba Xia Indicators

The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, is used by traders seeking a measure of the value of USD against a basket of currencies used by US trade partners. The index will rise if the Dollar strengthens against these currencies and will fall if the Dollar weakens against these currencies. Plan your technical analysis of the US Dollar Index by tracking its price in the chart and keep up with the latest market movements with news, advice pieces, and the dollar index forecast. The U.S. dollar index (