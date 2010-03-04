BreakoutTrend

  • Experts
  • Xianba Xia
    Xianba Xia

    Xianba Xia

    • Chartered Financial Analyst at  Pritchard Stockbrokers
    • China
    • 2644
    1 (1)
    Xianba Xia was born in Jiangxi Province of China. 2011 graduated from the Department of software engineering, Sichuan University, graduated with a bachelor's degree. After graduation to work in Beijing, at the same time to contact the foreign exchange industry, long-term studies of American history
    4 products 1 code 20 topics 24 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Breakout Trend Forex expert advisor trades in the direction of a breakout from a previous eight-hours' range. It uses the Low of the previous eight-hours as the stop-loss for its buy orders, and it uses High of the previous eight-hours as the stop-loss level for its sell orders. If the new hours starts within the previous eight-hours' trading range, the EA uses two pending stop orders to implement its strategy. They will expire at the end of the hours if not triggered. If the hours starts outside the previous week's range (there was a weekend gap in price), the expert advisor will buy or sell the currency pair immediately and will also set up a pending order for the opposite trade. Weekly Breakout does not use take-profit level. If stop-loss is not triggered during the week, the position is closed when the next week starts.

The expert advisor is available for MT5. It was backtested only in MT5.

Backtest

The backtest of the  Breakout Trend MetaTrader expert advisor on the 13-year period has shown the following results with H8 chart of the GBP/USD currency pair and 0.1 standard lot volume per position: $5,256 net profit on $10,000 starting account with a maximum relative drawdown at 19.91%. A little more than a half of its trades were winning, while the average profit was somewhat greater than the average loss. Unfortunately, the balance curve was not rising consistently.

Examples

As you can see, there are weeks with a closing deal only (inside bar), with no trades at all (inside bar after an inside bar), with one entry trade (common breakout week), and with two entry trades (double breakout week).


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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
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Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, is used by traders seeking a measure of the value of USD against a basket of currencies used by US trade partners. The index will rise if the Dollar strengthens against these currencies and will fall if the Dollar weakens against these currencies. Plan your technical analysis of the US Dollar Index by tracking its price in the chart and keep up with the latest market movements with news, advice pieces, and the dollar index forecast. The U.S. dollar index (
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