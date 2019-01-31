Indicators Family - A fully automated Expert Advisor based on 2 Moving Average indicators, 2 Stochastic indicators, and 3 RSI indicators, because of this, the adviser was named Indicators Family.

The adviser trades on intraday trading and on the grid system with a small increase in Lot, which makes the advisor more secure. The algorithm of the adviser that allows to analyze the direction of the trend and open orders in this direction and close the orders with a small fixed profit.

For example, if the adviser opened a Buy order with Lot 0.01 and the price went down a certain point, then the adviser is looking for the second right moment to open Buy with Lot 0.02 and all deals with a fixed profit are closed.





Do not forget about economic news as the adviser is based on indicators





The expert was tested for the entire available historical period in EURUSD with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were carried out with the actual date stamp with an accuracy of 99.90%, the actual spread









Recommendations: Timeframe 15M, leverage 1:1000 minimum deposit is 50$

for $ 50 recommendation



lot = 0.01

Multiplier = 0.01

profit = 1

step = 35

MAperiod = 3

MADAYLIperiod = 2

MAshift = 0

rsi1period = 5

rsi2period = 2

rsiDperiod = 2

rsiLevelH = 65

rsiLevelL = 35

"Stochastic 1 Parameter"

PeriodK1 = 30

PeriodD1 = 15

Zamedlenie1 = 17

"Stochastic 2 Parametr";

PeriodK2 = 15

PeriodD2 = 15

Zamedlenie2 = 12

for $ 100, recommendations

lot = 0.02

Multiplier = 0.02

profit = 2

that is, each 50 to 1 increase the parameters

lot

Multiplier

profit