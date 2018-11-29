Saboten Trading

Saboten Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Swing Price Action strategy to enter trade with hidden take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads.

This EA always uses hidden take profit  and stop loss. No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads.

Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA perform better.

Highly recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURAUD.

Recommended time frame is M5.


Key Advantages

  • No standard indicators, no scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage
  • Always uses hidden stop loss and take profit
  • No hedging
  • No curve fitting according to backtest results
  • User friendly


Trading Requirements

  • A good broker
  • A good Internet connection
  • A lot of stamina


Input Parameters

  • Lot - Fixed lot size.
  • Auto Lot - Enable/Disable automatic lot adjustment.
  • Risk (%) - Risk in % to calculate lot size.
  • Maximum Spread - Maximum allowable spread.
  • Stop Loss - Stop loss in points.
  • Magic Number - Unique magic number to identify orders.
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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
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4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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A Trading
Patompong Junnil
Experts
A Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Price Action strategy to detect the new trend and enter trade with fix take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads. This EA always uses fix take profit  and stop loss. No scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads. Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA pe
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kwangthaiea
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kwangthaiea 2019.01.10 18:38 
 

good signal

good support from author

let's profit run go go

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