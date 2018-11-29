Saboten Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Swing Price Action strategy to enter trade with hidden take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads.

This EA always uses hidden take profit and stop loss. No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads.

Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA perform better.

Highly recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURAUD. Recommended time frame is M5.





Key Advantages

No standard indicators, no scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage

Always uses hidden stop loss and take profit

No hedging

No curve fitting according to backtest results

User friendly





Trading Requirements

A good broker

A good Internet connection

A lot of stamina





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