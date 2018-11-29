Saboten Trading
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 12 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Saboten Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Swing Price Action strategy to enter trade with hidden take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads.
This EA always uses hidden take profit and stop loss. No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads.
Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA perform better.
Highly recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURAUD.
Recommended time frame is M5.
Key Advantages
- No standard indicators, no scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage
- Always uses hidden stop loss and take profit
- No hedging
- No curve fitting according to backtest results
- User friendly
Trading Requirements
- A good broker
- A good Internet connection
- A lot of stamina
Input Parameters
- Lot - Fixed lot size.
- Auto Lot - Enable/Disable automatic lot adjustment.
- Risk (%) - Risk in % to calculate lot size.
- Maximum Spread - Maximum allowable spread.
- Stop Loss - Stop loss in points.
- Magic Number - Unique magic number to identify orders.
good signal
good support from author
let's profit run go go