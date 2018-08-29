A Trading

A Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Price Action strategy to detect the new trend and enter trade with fix take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads.

This EA always uses fix take profit  and stop loss. No scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads.

Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA perform better.

Highly recommended currency pairs: EURUSD.

Recommended time frame is M5.


Key Advantages

  • No standard indicators, no scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage
  • Always uses fix stop loss and take profit
  • No hedging
  • No curve fitting according to backtest results
  • User friendly


Trading Requirements

  • A good broker
  • A good Internet connection
  • A lot of stamina


Input Parameters

  • Fix Lot - Fixed lot size.
  • Auto Lot - Enable/Disable automatic lot adjustment.
  • Risk (%) - Risk in % to calculate lot size.
  • First Take Profit - First Take Profit in points.
  • Second Take Profit - Second Take Profit in points.
  • Stop Loss - Stop loss in points.
  • Maximum Spread - Maximum allowable spread.
  • New York Market Close Hour - New York market close time (hour) of your MT4.
  • Magic Number - Unique magic number to identify orders.

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Samir Arman
Experts
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1 (1)
Experts
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Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Saboten Trading  is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Swing Price Action strategy to enter trade with hidden take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads. This EA always uses hidden take profit  and stop loss. No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads. Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA perform b
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Kittima2499
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Kittima2499 2018.08.30 10:38 
 

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