A Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses Price Action strategy to detect the new trend and enter trade with fix take profit and stop loss every orders. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to all markets. This EA can work successfully with any brokers and spreads.

This EA always uses fix take profit and stop loss. No scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage. You can use EA with any brokers and spreads.

Minimum balance is $100. However, bigger amount will help the EA perform better.

Highly recommended currency pairs: EURUSD. Recommended time frame is M5.





Key Advantages

No standard indicators, no scalping, no martingale, no grid trading, no arbitrage

Always uses fix stop loss and take profit

No hedging

No curve fitting according to backtest results

User friendly





Trading Requirements

A good broker

A good Internet connection

A lot of stamina





Input Parameters

Fix Lot - Fixed lot size.

- Fixed lot size. Auto Lot - Enable/Disable automatic lot adjustment.

- Enable/Disable automatic lot adjustment. Risk (%) - Risk in % to calculate lot size.

- Risk in % to calculate lot size. First Take Profit - First Take Profit in points.

- First Take Profit in points. Second Take Profit - Second Take Profit in points.

- Second Take Profit in points. Stop Loss - Stop loss in points.

- Stop loss in points. Maximum Spread - Maximum allowable spread.

- Maximum allowable spread. New York Market Close Hour - New York market close time (hour) of your MT4.

- New York market close time (hour) of your MT4. Magic Number - Unique magic number to identify orders.





Live Performance