Signal Noise Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The Signal Noise Indicator is a non-parameterized oscillator generated by high, low and close noises.
Input
- Period: Reference period of the Low Pass Filter, used for the signal detection.
Values
- High Noise: maximum high noise;
- Power High Noise: high signal strength, showed when the smallest noise occurs in the same signal direction;
- Low Noise: maximum low noise;
- Power Low Noise: low signal strength, showed when the smallest noise occurs in the same signal direction;
- Close Noise: noise value at a bar closure.