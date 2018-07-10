Swap Dashboard

View and compare the swaps of all symbols in the Market Watch in one dashboard. A helpful tool for traders who like to use the swap to their advantage, or simply avoid trading against punishing swap rates.

Choose whether you want to view the unedited swaps; adjust the swaps to show as a percentage of the Average True Range (ATR); or show the amount of currency you will get each day for trading the symbol using a given lot size.

Sort the symbols by Name, or by their long or short swap value, by clicking on the column headers.


Inputs

  • Adjusted or unadjusted swap - Note that these options assume that your broker gives the swap in points (I've never seen anything different).
    • Unadjusted swap = displays unedited swaps, as your broker gives them (I've only ever seen Forex brokers give them as points you are paid per day).
    • Swap as % of ATR = swap (in points) / Average True Range (in points) * 100. You can adjust the ATR inputs below.
    • Amount of currency swap you get per day = calculates how much you will be paid in the account currency a day, given the lot size input below.
  • Timeframe for ATR, if swap is adjusted by ATR - if "Swap as % of ATR" is chosen in the "Adjusted or unadjusted swap" input, this is the ATR timeframe that will be used.
  • Period for ATR, if swap is adjusted by ATR - if "Swap as % of ATR" is chosen in the "Adjusted or unadjusted swap" input, this is the ATR period that will be used.
  • Lot size if showing amount of swap you get per day - if "Amount of currency swap you get per day" is chosen in the "Adjusted or unadjusted swap" input, this is the lot size that will be used in this calculation.
  • Decimal places to round swap to - swap values (regardless of whether they are adjusted or unadjusted) will be rounded to this many decimal places.
  • VISUAL INPUTS
  • Dashboard horizontal position - Horizontal position of the dashboard on the chart.
  • Dashboard vertical position - Vertical position of the dashboard on the chart.
  • Dashboard zoom % - Controls how much the dashboard is zoomed in (e.g. 200 will double the dashboard size).
  • Header text colour - Colour of the column header text.
  • Positive swap text colour - Colour of positive swap cell text.
  • Negative swap text colour - Colour of negative swap cell text.
  • Positive swap background colour - Colour of positive swap cell background.
  • Negative swap background colour - Colour of negative swap cell background.
  • Symbol text colour - Colour of symbol names text.
  • First row cell colour - Colour of the first row cell background and every other row afterwards.
  • Second row cell colour - Colour of the second row cell background and every other row afterwards.
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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