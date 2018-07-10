Swap Dashboard

View and compare the swaps of all symbols in the Market Watch in one dashboard. A helpful tool for traders who like to use the swap to their advantage, or simply avoid trading against punishing swap rates.

Choose whether you want to view the unedited swaps; adjust the swaps to show as a percentage of the Average True Range (ATR); or show the amount of currency you will get each day for trading the symbol using a given lot size.

Sort the symbols by Name, or by their long or short swap value, by clicking on the column headers.





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