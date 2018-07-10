Swap Dashboard
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
View and compare the swaps of all symbols in the Market Watch in one dashboard. A helpful tool for traders who like to use the swap to their advantage, or simply avoid trading against punishing swap rates.
Choose whether you want to view the unedited swaps; adjust the swaps to show as a percentage of the Average True Range (ATR); or show the amount of currency you will get each day for trading the symbol using a given lot size.
Sort the symbols by Name, or by their long or short swap value, by clicking on the column headers.
Inputs
- Adjusted or unadjusted swap - Note that these options assume that your broker gives the swap in points (I've never seen anything different).
- Unadjusted swap = displays unedited swaps, as your broker gives them (I've only ever seen Forex brokers give them as points you are paid per day).
- Swap as % of ATR = swap (in points) / Average True Range (in points) * 100. You can adjust the ATR inputs below.
- Amount of currency swap you get per day = calculates how much you will be paid in the account currency a day, given the lot size input below.
- Timeframe for ATR, if swap is adjusted by ATR - if "Swap as % of ATR" is chosen in the "Adjusted or unadjusted swap" input, this is the ATR timeframe that will be used.
- Period for ATR, if swap is adjusted by ATR - if "Swap as % of ATR" is chosen in the "Adjusted or unadjusted swap" input, this is the ATR period that will be used.
- Lot size if showing amount of swap you get per day - if "Amount of currency swap you get per day" is chosen in the "Adjusted or unadjusted swap" input, this is the lot size that will be used in this calculation.
- Decimal places to round swap to - swap values (regardless of whether they are adjusted or unadjusted) will be rounded to this many decimal places.
- VISUAL INPUTS
- Dashboard horizontal position - Horizontal position of the dashboard on the chart.
- Dashboard vertical position - Vertical position of the dashboard on the chart.
- Dashboard zoom % - Controls how much the dashboard is zoomed in (e.g. 200 will double the dashboard size).
- Header text colour - Colour of the column header text.
- Positive swap text colour - Colour of positive swap cell text.
- Negative swap text colour - Colour of negative swap cell text.
- Positive swap background colour - Colour of positive swap cell background.
- Negative swap background colour - Colour of negative swap cell background.
- Symbol text colour - Colour of symbol names text.
- First row cell colour - Colour of the first row cell background and every other row afterwards.
- Second row cell colour - Colour of the second row cell background and every other row afterwards.
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