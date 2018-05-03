EA Mbot News Trader is an Expert Advisor based on a classical news trading strategy. You just need to configure from properties News time and the rest is automatically handled by the robot.

The Expert Advisor uses pending orders expecting both breakout and rollback. Before news release, the EA places two pending orders at a preset distance from the current price. Once one of the orders triggers, the second one is deleted. A common trailing stop is used to manage positions. If a news release is not followed by price movement, the two orders are deleted after the specified time.





Recommendations on trading

0.01 lot with a minimum deposit of $100

It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account to understand what kind of settings you should use with your broker.

It can be optimized to work on any instrument

ECN brokers with low spread and slippage are recommended for trading





Settings

MagicNumberEA - unique number for the robot to distinguish its orders

slippage - maximum slippage in points

lotMode - lot settings

LOT_MODE_CONST - fixed lot mode

- fixed lot mode LOT_MODE_STEP_BALANCE - automated lot calculation based on the lot and balance step

- automated lot calculation based on the lot and balance step LOT_MODE_DEPO_RISK_PER_ORDER - automated lot calculation based on risk % of balance

- automated lot calculation based on risk % of balance lotConst - trade volume in the fixed sizing mode

- trade volume in the fixed sizing mode

lotModeStep_BalanceStep - balance step

- balance step

lotModeStep_LotStep - lot step. For example, if you set the balance step to 100 and the lot step to 0.01, then 0.01 lot will be opened per each 100 of balance.

- lot step. For example, if you set the balance step to 100 and the lot step to 0.01, then 0.01 lot will be opened per each 100 of balance.

lotModeDepo_riskPerOrderPercent - risk percent of balance. (1-100%)

- time settings

timeOfNewsLocal - news release data and time (local time)

- news release data and time (local time) secondsToStart - the time in seconds before the news release to place pending orders and to hold them at the given distance from the current price

- the time in seconds before the news release to place pending orders and to hold them at the given distance from the current price secondsToCancel - time in seconds after which pending orders will be deleted

- time in seconds after which pending orders will be deleted inpDistanceToBuy - distance between the Buy order and the current price

- distance between the Buy order and the current price inpDistanceToSell - distance between the Sell order and the current

- distance between the Sell order and the current inpPendingOPModifyStep - orders price change step before a news release

strategy - choose a trading strategy

STRATEGY_STOPS - a breakout strategy. The EA places 2 orders: Sell Stop below the current price and Buy Stop above the current price

- a breakout strategy. The EA places 2 orders: Sell Stop below the current price and Buy Stop above the current price STRATEGY_LIMITS - a rollback strategy. The EA places 2 orders: Sell Limit below the current price and Buy Limit above the current price

- a rollback strategy. The EA places 2 orders: Sell Limit below the current price and Buy Limit above the current price STRATEGY_BUYSTOP - a Buy Stop order is placed

- a Buy Stop order is placed STRATEGY_SELLSTOP - a Sell Stop order is placed

- a Sell Stop order is placed STRATEGY_BUYLIMIT - a Buy Limit order is placed

- a Buy Limit order is placed STRATEGY_SELLLIMIT - a Sell Limit order is placed

- a Sell Limit order is placed deleteRemainingOrder - enable/disable deletion of the second order after a trade is opened

- enable/disable deletion of the second order after a trade is opened deleteUfterTimeCancel - enable/disable deletion of pending orders after timeout

- enable/disable deletion of pending orders after timeout StopLossBuy - configuration of the protective order in points for Buy trades

- configuration of the protective order in points for Buy trades TakeProfitBuy - Take Profit for Buy trades in points

- Take Profit for Buy trades in points StopLossSell - configuration of the protective order in points for Sell trades

- configuration of the protective order in points for Sell trades TakeProfitSell - Take Profit for Sell trades in points

- Take Profit for Sell trades in points SizeTrallStart - distance in points, after which Trailing Stop is activated

- distance in points, after which Trailing Stop is activated SizeTrall - Trailing Stop distance from the current price

- Trailing Stop distance from the current price SizeTrallStep - trailing step

- trailing step NPipsTurnOnNoLoss - distance in points, after which the protective stop loss order is moved to the open price

- distance in points, after which the protective stop loss order is moved to the open price NPipsShiftNoLossProfit - shift of the breakeven level from the opening level

OtherVariables

ordersCommentConst - a comment to orders

- a comment to orders sleepIfFailedMs - a pause in seconds after an unsuccessful request

- a pause in seconds after an unsuccessful request stopTradeSignalIfFailed - canceling a signal in case of an error

- canceling a signal in case of an error displayComment - enable/disable the information panel

- enable/disable the information panel displayPrint - enable/disable logs

- enable/disable logs messageType - notification about opening/closure of trades (alert, E-mail, Push)



