Harmonic Master scanner

Harmonic Master Scanner is a dynamic tool that helps harmonic traders to identify and draw harmonic patterns on the chart.

Harmonic Master Scanner is a software designed to work in MetaTrader 4.

Harmonic Master Scanner works based on original MetaTrader 4 Zigzag indicator and the standard harmonic patterns elements.

This software can send alert and email to you when a Harmonic pattern is detected on any charts.

The entry point is the "D" point.

The scanner only shows the present pattern one by one no historical patterns (you can use the backtest to build your own strategy).

Because the full dependence on Zigzag indicator the scanner may redraw the "D" point (only the "D" point) or give fake alerts in case of pattern failure, so I strongly recommended you to use additional strategy to open trades like price action or divergence or as your own.

The scanner represents the PRZ zone by a rectangle and the significant Fibonacci retracements from XA by red Lines.

I have added the Fibonacci Time Zones tool to validate the time correction of the patterns, recommended correction is between 0.382% and 1.618% and the equivalent one at 100% is the best.

The scanner includes 17 harmonic patterns (AB=CD – Gartley – Bat – Butterfly – Crab – Shark – Alternate Bat – Deep Crab – Cypher – Nen Star – Anti Gartley – Anti Bat – Anti Butterfly – Anti Crab – Anti Shark – Anti Cypher – Anti Nen Star).


Indicator Inputs

  • "ZigzagDepth", "ZigzagDeviation", "ZigzagBackstep" - Zigzag indicator inputs.
  • "PercentAfter", "PercentBefor" - to give the scanner some flexibility you can add a percentage range before and after the individual elements like "B" point in the Gartley pattern. The percent is from the original Fibonacci retracements (means 0.5% from 0.618 before and 5% from 0.618 after as example).
This flexibility percentage only applied to:
  • "C" and "B" points in AB=CD pattern.
  • "B" point in Gartley, Butterfly, Alternate Bat and Deep Crab patterns.
  • "D" point in Anti Gartley pattern.
  • "UseABCD", "UseGartley", etc - Pause or stop scan for one or more patterns.
  • "BearishWave", "BearishLabels", "BearishPRZ", "BullishWave", "BullishLabels", "BullishPRZ" - management for color visualizations.
  • "SendAlert", "SendEmail" - Notification management.
  • "ShowFiboTimes", "FiboTimesColor" - Fibonacci Time Zones tool management.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
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Harmonic Trading is now much easy than ever before with Harmonic Master Scanner Pro you can now scan time frames from 5m to 1w for 17 harmonic patterns on all bares at the same time. Harmonic Master Scanner Pro works based on original MetaTrader4 Zigzag indicator and the standard harmonic patterns elements. This software send alert and email to you when a harmonic pattern is detected on any charts. If you want the scanner to draw the pattern just switch the time frame to the alert time frame. Th
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