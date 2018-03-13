Index Hub

Index Hub is designed for creating multi-currency indicators using up to 14 currency pairs and any of 6 indicators: Stochastic, WPR, RVI, RSI, Force and CCI.

An example with three pairs and the CCI indicator:

CCI(USDCAD)+CCI(USDJPY)+CCI(USDCHF) / 3 = CCI(Index Hub).


Application

Index Hub is suitable for the following types of trading: basket trading, scalping and arbitrage strategies.

For example, if you need to use Stochastic for scalping purposes, set two indicators on EURUSD with currencies USD*** and EUR*** (as shown in the screenshot). When the Stochastic-USDX index reaches the level of 80 (a conditional overbought level) and the Stochastic-EURX index reaches the level of 20 (a conditional oversold level), we may buy EURUSD and catch points.

In basket trading, we buy all currency pairs included in the index array. This strategy allows diversifying risks but requires certain skills.


Settings description

  • Select the indicator - select an indicator to work with;
  • Period for (Force, RSI, RVI, WPR, CCI) - period for five indicators except for Stochastic;
  • Period for Stochastic %K - the K period of the Stochastic indicator;
  • Period for Stochastic %D - the D period of the Stochastic indicator;
  • Period for Stochastic Slowing - the slowing period of the Stochastic indicator;
  • Time-Frame - you can use any timeframe (1,5,15,30,60,...) on any chart period;
  • Number pair - the number of currency pairs in the index array;
  • Name pair #... - the full name of the currency pair with suffixes as it is written in the quotes symbol;
  • Limit bar - the maximum number of bars in window;
If you need any help, please contact me and I will be happy to help you!
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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Compas
Sergey Lisnyak
4.45 (11)
Experts
Compas -   is a fully automatic intraday trading robot, that trades mainly in the Pacific session. The EA Compas is safe and trades one order with a fixed Stop Loss. EA Compas is suitable for investment accounts that require reduced risks. The performance of EA Compas should be evaluated over long distances. The default settings are for GBPCAD M1 Setting For the operation to be correct, follow the instructions: To download the news list, it is necessary to add http://ec.forexprostools.com to th
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hakan halil akgul
77
hakan halil akgul 2018.09.23 21:11 
 

good indicator. im following with emas . thanks sergey

Wei Lung Wu
978
Wei Lung Wu 2018.07.26 08:45 
 

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