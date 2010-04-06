The indicator finds price accumulation areas in a specified price range and time interval. By setting time to 10-18:00 and area width to 40 points, the indicator finds the area having the specified width that was most often touched by the candles in this time interval. Until 19:00, the area within the current day can move. With the first tick from 19:00, the main area is fixed and not re-painted. If Continue zone is enabled, the area having another color is set on this level after fixing the main area up to 18:00 of the next day. This channel can be interpreted as a support, resistance or re-test level.

The indicator works on M1-H1 timeframes. The screenshots provide some options of applying the indicator. It can also be used as a support/resistance level.





General settings