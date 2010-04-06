AccumZone

The indicator finds price accumulation areas in a specified price range and time interval. By setting time to 10-18:00 and area width to 40 points, the indicator finds the area having the specified width that was most often touched by the candles in this time interval. Until 19:00, the area within the current day can move. With the first tick from 19:00, the main area is fixed and not re-painted. If Continue zone is enabled, the area having another color is set on this level after fixing the main area up to 18:00 of the next day. This channel can be interpreted as a support, resistance or re-test level.

The indicator works on M1-H1 timeframes. The screenshots provide some options of applying the indicator. It can also be used as a support/resistance level.


General settings

  • Time start - time in each new day for starting the countdown of price clusters (00-23:00);
  • Time end - time in each new day for ending the countdown of price clusters (00-23:00);
  • Channel width in points - area width touched by the price;
  • Color of the main zone - main area price (make sure to set different colors on a single chart for two and more indicators);
  • Continue zone on/off - extend the area until the next day specified by 'Time end' of another color;
  • Alert after crossing the border - trigger a message after an upper or lower border of the area is crossed;
  • Sound after crossing the border - trigger a signal after an upper or lower border of the area is crossed;
  • history - number of bars back to history to be analyzed for accumulation areas.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Ephemeral Hunter
Vasiliy Pushkaryov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor has a signal filter consisting of two parameters, which evaluates the overbought and oversold states of a financial instrument. It is possible to configure all essential parameters for buy and sell trades separately or to disable one of the directions for a greater flexibility in trading. To complete the EA operation correctly, the "Stop EA" button is provided. Once pressed, it raises the flag to prevent opening orders on new signals. Averaging with certain limitations is used
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