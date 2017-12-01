Fix M15 is a fully automated short-term trading robot.

The EA does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.

Fix M15 opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by MA and RSI indicators. Only one trade per one pair can be opened on the market at each given time. It can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (set in the EA settings).

Basic EA settings are configured for trading GBPUSD М5 for the terminal set to GMT+3 (summer time). The EA starts trading on the current settings - one hour before increasing the night spread. It trades only one hour a day.

The EA also shows positive dynamics on a number of currency pairs. The actual settings are to be posted in the comments.

The EA is sensitive to a broker. The robot has been tested on real accounts of different types. On STP, NDD and ECN accounts, select a broker with a minimum night-time spread.

This Expert Advisor is for small deposits, we may start from $50.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/lexus100





Parameters

TakeProfit - take profit;

- take profit; StopLoss - stop loss;

- stop loss; StartHour - trading start time;

- trading start time; StopHour - trading stop time;

- trading stop time; UseMM - money management;

- money management; ManualLot - lot volume per balance step;

- lot volume per balance step; Risk - balance step;

- balance step; Time_Close - close by time;

- close by time; Exit_Minutes - number of minutes the order is in the market;

- number of minutes the order is in the market; Time_Profit - profit, in points;

- profit, in points; MaxSpread - maximum spread value;

- maximum spread value; Slippage - maximum slippage level;

- maximum slippage level; MagicNumber - unique order number;

- unique order number; OrdComment - order comment.

Four-digit values are used in the settings. The EA automatically adjusts to five-digit values.