Fix M15
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 21 December 2019
- Activations: 5
Fix M15 is a fully automated short-term trading robot.
The EA does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.
Fix M15 opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by MA and RSI indicators. Only one trade per one pair can be opened on the market at each given time. It can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (set in the EA settings).
Basic EA settings are configured for trading GBPUSD М5 for the terminal set to GMT+3 (summer time). The EA starts trading on the current settings - one hour before increasing the night spread. It trades only one hour a day.
The EA also shows positive dynamics on a number of currency pairs. The actual settings are to be posted in the comments.
The EA is sensitive to a broker. The robot has been tested on real accounts of different types. On STP, NDD and ECN accounts, select a broker with a minimum night-time spread.
This Expert Advisor is for small deposits, we may start from $50.
Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/lexus100
Parameters
- TakeProfit - take profit;
- StopLoss - stop loss;
- StartHour - trading start time;
- StopHour - trading stop time;
- UseMM - money management;
- ManualLot - lot volume per balance step;
- Risk - balance step;
- Time_Close - close by time;
- Exit_Minutes - number of minutes the order is in the market;
- Time_Profit - profit, in points;
- MaxSpread - maximum spread value;
- Slippage - maximum slippage level;
- MagicNumber - unique order number;
- OrdComment - order comment.
Four-digit values are used in the settings. The EA automatically adjusts to five-digit values.
Finally, a tool I've been looking for and it actually works! Good job, Alexey!