Fix M15

3

Fix M15 is a fully automated short-term trading robot.

The EA does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.

Fix M15 opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by MA and RSI indicators. Only one trade per one pair can be opened on the market at each given time. It can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (set in the EA settings).

Basic EA settings are configured for trading GBPUSD М5 for the terminal set to GMT+3 (summer time). The EA starts trading on the current settings - one hour before increasing the night spread. It trades only one hour a day.

The EA also shows positive dynamics on a number of currency pairs. The actual settings are to be posted in the comments.

The EA is sensitive to a broker. The robot has been tested on real accounts of different types. On STP, NDD and ECN accounts, select a broker with a minimum night-time spread.

This Expert Advisor is for small deposits, we may start from $50.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/lexus100


Parameters

  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • StopLoss - stop loss;
  • StartHour - trading start time;
  • StopHour - trading stop time;
  • UseMM - money management;
  • ManualLot - lot volume per balance step;
  • Risk - balance step;
  • Time_Close - close by time;
  • Exit_Minutes - number of minutes the order is in the market;
  • Time_Profit - profit, in points;
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread value;
  • Slippage - maximum slippage level;
  • MagicNumber - unique order number;
  • OrdComment - order comment.

Four-digit values are used in the settings. The EA automatically adjusts to five-digit values.

Reviews 2
puliver69
322
puliver69 2018.03.08 11:43 
 

Finally, a tool I've been looking for and it actually works! Good job, Alexey!

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Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Fix M15 mod
Alexey Minych
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Fix M15 mod is a fully automated short-term trading robot. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc. Fix M15 mod opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by several last M15 bars. The EA opens only one trade in one direction that can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (if the function is enabled in the settings). Basic EA settings are configured for trading USDCHF М15. The EA also shows positive dynamics on EURCHF, USDC
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Xing Zhihao
1373
Xing Zhihao 2019.09.18 07:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

puliver69
322
puliver69 2018.03.08 11:43 
 

Finally, a tool I've been looking for and it actually works! Good job, Alexey!

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