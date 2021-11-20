Flat Market 5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.7
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
A flat market can refer to a trade in which the currency pair has not moved significantly up or down and, therefore, has no large gain or loss attributed to the forex trading position. Usually traders not trading when the market is flat.
This is a self-explanatory indicator - do nothing when the current price in a "cloud".
The input parameters nPeriod and nMethod are used for calculating aqua clouds.