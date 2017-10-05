Quasimodo MT4

4

This is an indicator for Quasimodo or Over and Under pattern. It automatically finds the swing points and can even place virtual trades with stop loss and take profit. Press the "Optimize" button to automatically find the most effective settings. The pattern consists of four legs A,B,C,D as shown in the pictures. Open and close prices of the virtual trades are Bid price but the statistics in Display Panel take current spread into account. Its parameters are explained below.

  • Buffer - Pips distance from SR (support or resistance) line where a trade is triggered.
  • AllowLegABreak - Pattern is valid even if price breaks the start point of leg A.
  • OnlyOnePattern - Only one pattern can be valid, a long and a short patterns can't be simultaneously valid.
  • CancelPatternCandles - Maximum number of candles a pattern can last. The count starts from the end of leg D.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit in pips.
  • StopLoss - Stop loss in pips.
  • SwingTakeProfit - The take profit level is set at a recent swing point. If TakeProfit value is greater than zero then it is added to SwingTakeProfit level.
  • SwingStopLoss - The stop loss level is at the highest/lowest swing point.
  • MaxTradesPerPattern - The number of times that SR is touched and a trade is triggered for each pattern. The pattern is valid until the maximum number of trades are opened.
  • LongTrades - Long virtual trades are allowed.
  • ShortTrades - Short virtual trades are allowed.
  • ProfitableTradesPercentage - The minimum allowed percentage of profitable trades during optimization.
  • OptimizeBuffer - Minimum and maximum buffer values used for optimization. The values should be separated by a "-" symbol.
  • OptimizeTakeProfit - Minimum and maximum TakeProfit values used for optimization. The values should be separated by a "-" symbol.
  • OptimizeStopLoss - Minimum and maximum StopLoss values used for optimization. The values should be separated by a "-" symbol.
  • UniqueID - When optimization is finished, a file with optimized settings is automatically saved in "Files" folder. UniqueID is the name of this file and should be different for each indicator instance. Load this file to retrieve optimized settings.
  • Alerts - An alert pops up. All the alerts options consist of two digits. For the first one, 0 disables alerts, 1 alerts when a trade is opened, 2 when a trade is closed, 3 in both cases. For the second digit, 0 disables alerts, 1 alerts when a pattern is formed.
  • AlertSound - Sound of the alert, a custom sound placed in the "Sounds" folder can be used.
  • Email - Sends an email.
  • Notifications - Sends a push notification to a mobile phone.
  • ScreenShots - Takes a screenshot and saves it to the "Files" folder.
  • MinHeightA - Leg A should have at least this height.
  • MinHeightAType - The MinHeightA value can be pips or a multiplier of the height of another leg.
  • MaxHeightA - Leg A should not exceed this height in pips. 0 disables this option.
  • MaxHeightAType - The MaxHeightA value can be pips or a multiplier of the height of another leg.
  • MinCandlesA - Leg A should have at least this number of candles.
  • MaxCandlesA - Leg A should not exceed this number of candles. 0 disables this option. The explanations above apply to the rest legs as well.
  • PastBars - The number of past bars used by the indicator.
Reviews 9
azzzurro
30
azzzurro 2022.01.30 16:17 
 

Interesting, fun to use. With commitment and some personal knowledge you can make good profits.

harik
14
harik 2021.12.30 19:38 
 

Thank you for this wonderful indicator...

Roger
612
Roger 2021.12.30 17:41 
 

Fabulous indicator, will you make an EA of it someday?

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Quasimodo
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4.5 (6)
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This is an indicator for Quasimodo or Over and Under pattern. It automatically finds the swing points and can even place virtual trades with stop loss and take profit. Press the "Optimize" button to automatically find the most effective settings. The pattern consists of four legs A,B,C,D as shown in the pictures. Open and close prices of the virtual trades are Bid price but the statistics in Display Panel take current spread into account. Its parameters are explained below. Buffer   - Pips dista
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GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.09 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.02.13 04:02 
 

Indicator used to work earlier and now indicator works sometimes.

azzzurro
30
azzzurro 2022.01.30 16:17 
 

Interesting, fun to use. With commitment and some personal knowledge you can make good profits.

Arabier
24
Arabier 2022.01.30 09:28 
 

I need an explanation on how to use this indicator,

sei-bert
304
sei-bert 2022.01.26 16:23 
 

На троечку .

harik
14
harik 2021.12.30 19:38 
 

Thank you for this wonderful indicator...

Roger
612
Roger 2021.12.30 17:41 
 

Fabulous indicator, will you make an EA of it someday?

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.09.11 13:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.21 03:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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