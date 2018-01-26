Real Waves MTF

2

The indicator shows the real waves of four (selectable) timeframes on the current chart, displaying the wave structure of the market. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of waves in real time. It informs the trader when the wave of the current or higher timeframe is completely formed. It visualizes waves starting from the current timeframe and higher. Convenient and customizable visualization of the wave structure of the market.

When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the working timeframes. The algorithm for determining the waves has nothing to do with ZigZag. The indicator will be very useful to traders who apply wave analysis based on the Elliott wave theory. The indicator can work on any instruments (currency pairs, stock market, gold, etc.) without the need to adjust to each instrument.


Parameters

  • QuantityOfBars - history depth in bars. If a large amount of history is available in the terminal, it is necessary to limit the depth of history to be analyzed by the indicator.
  • Working bar: from 0 to 2 - the bar after which the indicator checks the relevance of the last extremum.
  • TimeFrames of the waves you want to see - timeframes to display the waves from. Suitable values are from "1 minute" to "1 month". If the specified timeframe is smaller than the current, the specified timeframe will be set equal to the current.
    • TimeFrame_1=5 Minutes;
    • TimeFrame_2=15 Minutes;
    • TimeFrame_3=30 Minutes;
    • TimeFrame_4=1 Hour;
  • Show the waves of timeframes - show the waves of the selected timeframe on the current chart, true/false.
    • show_waves_TimeFrame_1=true;
    • show_waves_TimeFrame_2=true;
    • show_waves_TimeFrame_3=true;
    • show_waves_TimeFrame_4=true;


Examples

Screenshot 1 shows the indicator parameters.

Screenshots 2-3 show the examples of automatic wave markup on the M5 timeframe with М5, М15, М30 and Н1 waves.

Screenshot 4 shows the example of automatic wave markup on the M1 timeframe with М5, М15, М30 and Н1 waves.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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RealWaves
Mikhail Reva
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The indicator shows the real waves, based on alternating upper and lower extremums of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the current timeframe. Relevance of the extremums is determined in the process of their calculation, invalid extremums are not taken into account. Upper extremums are calculated by the bars highs, while lower ones are calculated by the bars lows. Only one bar is co
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Fxpro Trader Technical
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Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.05.14 05:40 
 

Same thing again must update and improve indicator, my mt4 freezes a few times, I need to shut the terminal and removed the chart and the indicator completely, I can't use it even thpught i set 500 bars to look back, althought is waste of money, but i hope the coder will improve and take the comment / review seriously to make indicator run smoothly, hope to see some future update. Thanks

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