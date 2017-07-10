Fractal Levels MTF for MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the fractal levels of one, two or three different higher timeframes starting beginning with the current one. When a new fractal appears, a new level is plotted. The indicator can be used for visual analysis of the current chart and applied in an EA. If more levels are needed, start a new instance of the indicator.
Features
- The indicator works on any timeframe and symbol.
- If a timeframe smaller than the current one is selected in the settings, the level of the current timeframe is displayed.
- The ability to display the levels that are not price extremums (fractal) but are the closing levels of the candles (near fractal).
- The block of various notifications when the price reaches the fractal level or crosses it (you can enable/disable each signal).
Inputs
- Applied price: price used for drawing the levels. There are two options:
- High_Low: High and Low prices (fractal);
- Close_Close: candle closing price, nearest to the fractal;
When using the indicator in the EA, the High_Low parameter corresponds to the number 2, while Close_Close to number 3.
- ON/OFF Smaller timeframes: enable/disable the first level;
- ON/OFF Middle timeframes: enable/disable the second level;
- ON/OFF Larger timeframes: enable/disable the third level;
- Smaller timeframes: timeframe of the first level;
- Middle timeframes: timeframe of the second level;
- Larger timeframes: timeframe of the third level;
- Pop-up alerts: enable/disable popup alerts in the terminal;
- Sound alerts: enable/disable the sound alert;
- Send alerts to Email: enable/disable email notifications;
- Send Push alerts to mobile: enable/disable push notifications to the mobile terminal.
The color and width settings are standard.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating