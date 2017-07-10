Fractal Levels MTF for MT5

The indicator displays the fractal levels of one, two or three different higher timeframes starting beginning with the current one. When a new fractal appears, a new level is plotted. The indicator can be used for visual analysis of the current chart and applied in an EA. If more levels are needed, start a new instance of the indicator.





Features

The indicator works on any timeframe and symbol.

If a timeframe smaller than the current one is selected in the settings, the level of the current timeframe is displayed.

The ability to display the levels that are not price extremums (fractal) but are the closing levels of the candles (near fractal).

The block of various notifications when the price reaches the fractal level or crosses it (you can enable/disable each signal).





Inputs

Applied price : price used for drawing the levels. There are two options:

: price used for drawing the levels. There are two options: High_Low : High and Low prices (fractal);

: High and Low prices (fractal);

Close_Close : candle closing price, nearest to the fractal;

When using the indicator in the EA, the High_Low parameter corresponds to the number 2, while Close_Close to number 3.

: candle closing price, nearest to the fractal; When using the indicator in the EA, the parameter corresponds to the number 2, while to number 3. ON/OFF Smaller timeframes : enable/disable the first level;

: enable/disable the first level; ON/OFF Middle timeframes : enable/disable the second level;

: enable/disable the second level; ON/OFF Larger timeframes : enable/disable the third level;

: enable/disable the third level; Smaller timeframes : timeframe of the first level;

: timeframe of the first level; Middle timeframes : timeframe of the second level;

: timeframe of the second level; Larger timeframes : timeframe of the third level;

: timeframe of the third level; Pop-up alerts : enable/disable popup alerts in the terminal;

: enable/disable popup alerts in the terminal; Sound alerts : enable/disable the sound alert;

: enable/disable the sound alert; Send alerts to Email : enable/disable email notifications;

: enable/disable email notifications; Send Push alerts to mobile: enable/disable push notifications to the mobile terminal.

The color and width settings are standard.