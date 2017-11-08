Reverse OCO is a utility shaped to trade the news. Given the eventuality of a rally related to an economic event, the user can schedule an OCO (one-cancel-other) order with automatically calculated TP/SL points.

At scheduled time, Reverse OCO will check latest volatility (at current graph timeframe), and place an OCO order with lots and price channel calculated on the basis of the max loss acceptable for the user.

It works with





Parameters