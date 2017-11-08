Reverse OCO
- Utilities
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Marco LupiMSCS, Professional Software Engineer/Architect, system integrator. More than 20 years of experience in Finance.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Reverse OCO is a utility shaped to trade the news. Given the eventuality of a rally related to an economic event, the user can schedule an OCO (one-cancel-other) order with automatically calculated TP/SL points.
At scheduled time, Reverse OCO will check latest volatility (at current graph timeframe), and place an OCO order with lots and price channel calculated on the basis of the max loss acceptable for the user.It works with every product, every timeframe.
Parameters
- Event scheduling time [hhmm] GMT – Scheduled time to submit OCO order
- Max loss at risk [in account currency] – Max loss accepted (in currency value)
- Expire time [minutes] – A pending OCO order is automatically deleted after the specified number of minutes
- Magic number – (can be selected)