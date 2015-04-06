SMA rtin

SMArtin is an adaptation of the classic SMA+WPR strategy, which enters the market at the overbought/oversold states of the WPR indicator, with the SMA indicator as a filter.

Trading is performed during the European and at the beginning of the American sessions. If there is a loss, the next entry will be made with an increased lot, and with an increased take profit in a trade series (which allows using a smaller order volume and, correspondingly, decrease the deposit load).

  • Symbol: EURUSD;
  • Timeframe: М30.


Parameters

  • stop_loss - stop loss value in 4-digit quotes.
  • nOrdersSeries - the number of trades in a series.
  • Lot1-Lot20 - lot size of orders 1-20.
  • TP1-TP20 - value of the corresponding take profit in 4-digit quotes.
  • Start_Hour - hour to start trading.
  • Start_Min - minute to start trading.
  • End_Hour - hour to stop trading.
  • End_Min - minute to stop trading.
  • time frame - working timeframe (М30 recommended).
  • ma_period - period of МА.
  • ma_price - applied price of МА.
  • wpr_period - period of WPR.
  • wpr_sell_level - level for selling.
  • wpr_buy_level - level for buying.
  • open_bar - at the opening of the bar.
  • magic - magic number.
  • CommentSize - size of comments.
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
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DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
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