SMA rtin
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SMArtin is an adaptation of the classic SMA+WPR strategy, which enters the market at the overbought/oversold states of the WPR indicator, with the SMA indicator as a filter.
Trading is performed during the European and at the beginning of the American sessions. If there is a loss, the next entry will be made with an increased lot, and with an increased take profit in a trade series (which allows using a smaller order volume and, correspondingly, decrease the deposit load).
- Symbol: EURUSD;
- Timeframe: М30.
Parameters
- stop_loss - stop loss value in 4-digit quotes.
- nOrdersSeries - the number of trades in a series.
- Lot1-Lot20 - lot size of orders 1-20.
- TP1-TP20 - value of the corresponding take profit in 4-digit quotes.
- Start_Hour - hour to start trading.
- Start_Min - minute to start trading.
- End_Hour - hour to stop trading.
- End_Min - minute to stop trading.
- time frame - working timeframe (М30 recommended).
- ma_period - period of МА.
- ma_price - applied price of МА.
- wpr_period - period of WPR.
- wpr_sell_level - level for selling.
- wpr_buy_level - level for buying.
- open_bar - at the opening of the bar.
- magic - magic number.
- CommentSize - size of comments.