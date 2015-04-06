SMArtin is an adaptation of the classic SMA+WPR strategy, which enters the market at the overbought/oversold states of the WPR indicator, with the SMA indicator as a filter.

Trading is performed during the European and at the beginning of the American sessions. If there is a loss, the next entry will be made with an increased lot, and with an increased take profit in a trade series (which allows using a smaller order volume and, correspondingly, decrease the deposit load).

Symbol : EURUSD;

: EURUSD; Timeframe: М30.





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