Trend Rider Pro v2

Trend Rider EA

Trend Rider EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor developed from the proven Trend Rider indicator logic. It combines a volatility-adaptive SuperTrend (ATR-based) with a RSI + MACD confirmation filter to identify high-probability trend opportunities and automatically execute and manage trades. The EA exits positions when momentum weakens or the trend reverses, eliminating the need for constant chart monitoring.

Designed for traders who prefer a disciplined, rule-based approach, Trend Rider EA works on any symbol and any timeframe. It waits for each candle to close before evaluating market conditions, ensuring decisions are made using confirmed price action rather than intrabar fluctuations. This approach helps reduce false signals and unnecessary trades.

Key Benefits

  • Fully Automated Trading – Executes trades based entirely on predefined rules without emotional or discretionary decisions.
  • Confirmed Trend Entries – Uses a combination of SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD filters to improve trade quality.
  • Trade Safety Features – Automatically adjusts lot sizes according to your broker's trading requirements and checks available margin before opening positions.
  • Flexible Risk Management – Supports customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot size, and independent BUY/SELL enable options.
  • One Trade Per Signal – Built-in position checks prevent duplicate trades and overtrading during the same signal.
  • Works on Any Market – Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, and other MT5-supported instruments across all timeframes.
  • Fully Customizable – ATR period, ATR multiplier, RSI period, MACD settings, and other parameters can all be adjusted to match your trading style.
  • Integrated Alerts – Optional popup, push notifications, and email alerts keep you informed whenever a new trading signal is executed.
  • Magic Number Protection – Trades are managed independently, allowing Trend Rider EA to operate alongside other Expert Advisors without conflicts.

Trading Logic

Trend Rider EA evaluates the market only after a candle has closed. It confirms the trend using the ATR-based SuperTrend and validates momentum with RSI and MACD before entering a trade. Positions remain open while the trend remains valid and are closed automatically when the trend reverses or momentum weakens.

This confirmation process helps reduce false entries during ranging markets while allowing the EA to capture sustained market trends.

Recommended Usage

Trend Rider EA performs best in strong, trending market conditions and generally delivers more stable performance on higher timeframes, where market noise is significantly reduced.

For optimal results:

  • Recommended minimum account balance: $1,000
  • Suitable for long-term automated trading
  • Allow the EA sufficient time to capture complete market cycles
  • Regularly monitor performance and manage account risk according to your trading plan
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